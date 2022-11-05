Barista Patricia Camp prepares a latte for a customer at Perdita’s Coffee at 2938 North Ave., Suite D. The coffee shop is run by Ariel Clinical Services to give job opportunities to their clients with disabilities.
People with disabilities have nearly three times the unemployment rate of workers without disabilities, but their numbers are improving in Colorado and nationwide, officials say.
Still, only about 38% of workers with disabilities have a job, compared to about 77% for the non-disabled ages 16 to 64, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Mesa County, the rate is even worse, according to the Mesa County Workforce Center.
But since state and local entities have started to focus on the issue, those numbers are far better than they were before the pandemic, according to those statistics.
That’s why the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is turning a pilot program it started earlier this year that helps train and find the disabled jobs from one operating in select Front Range counties into one that would include nearly the rest of the state.
That program is called the Disability Program Navigator, which connects individuals with disabilities to the department’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation program and workforce development centers in the counties where it operates.
“The DPN program excelled this year because of the strong partnerships,” said Elise Lowe-Vaughn, the department’s director of workforce development programs. “We want all Coloradans to have the opportunity to participate in services such as work-based learning to reskill and upskill. The scope of offerings through the local workforce areas will create career pathways to promote high- paying, quality, competitive employment opportunities for job seekers with disabilities in Colorado.”
The expanded program is to include several counties that are part of the Colorado Rural Workforce Consortium, which locally include Garfield, Delta, Montrose, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties.
Mesa County isn’t part of the expansion, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be soon enough, said Linsday Bullock, who was recently named as the new director of the Mesa County Workforce Center.
While the center does work to help the disabled find jobs, or get the training they need to qualify for them, there is no dedicated program that targets the disabled specifically.
“I feel like that navigator program that’s starting out throughout the state could be a benefit,” Bullock said. “It’s definitely something we will be looking at into in the future.”
In the meantime, the center has joined a national program that focuses on disabled high school students get the training they need known as Project Search, a program that started in the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in 1996, an now has spread to more than 600 locations across the country. To date, the program partners with several Front Range groups, such as Children’s Hospital Colorado and University of Colorado Health.
The Mesa County partnership will be the first on the Western Slope.
The county also is part of Colorado Works, which also is known as TANF, or Temporary Aid to Needy Families. While that program’s aim is to provide temporary financial assistance for such things as food and rent, that aid comes with a caveat: work. It’s aim is to help people get by while they seek job training and employment, an element of which targets the disabled.
The county has other, private groups that offer job seeking and training aid to the developmentally disabled, such as Strive and Ariel Clinical Services.
Ariel, for example, has a vocational program that trains adults and youth with disabilities and helps them find jobs.
It even employs some at its own coffee shop and cookie maker, Perdita’s Coffee Shop and Charley’s Cookie, both located at 2938 North Ave., Unit D.
The group also has work crews available for such things as yard cleanups, moving furniture or routine maintenance.
Strive also provides similar employment opportunities to the disabled, including ground and recycling crews, catering, a wood shop and a retail fruit store known as Alida’s in Palisade.
The Navigator program not only helps the disabled find full- or part-time jobs, but it also can connect workers with apprenticeship programs, and work-based learning programs.
It also offers help in writing resumes, filling out job applications, developing interviewing skills and pairing with a job coach or mentor.
The program also offers tools for employers, including in recruiting and retaining employees.