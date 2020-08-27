Containment is still climbing on the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires.
The Pine Gulch Fire was not significantly impacted from Tuesday night’s high winds, according to the Wednesday report from the team. Containment on the fire sits at 47% and the total burned area is 135,920 acres. That puts the fire a little more than 2,000 acres shy of the 138,114 acres burned by the Hayman Fire in 2002.
Douglas Pass, Colorado Highway 139, also reopened Wednesday after being closed for fire activity. Fire crews advise motorists traveling on Highway 139 to expect lower speed limits and possible closures.
To the east, the Grizzly Creek Fire is up to 61% containment and a new management team from Alaska has taken control of the fire.
Interstate 70 remains open, though drivers are told to expect periodic delays.
Meanwhile, another fire popped up in the area Tuesday afternoon. Crews on Wednesday were working on a lightning-caused fire north of Rifle that had burned 22 acres.
Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit crews were working the Coulter Fire about nine miles north of Rifle Gap Reservoir in the White River National Forest, the Forest Service said in a news release.
Crews responded to the fire about 4 p.m. Tuesday, after a thunderstorm moved through the area, and were able to stop it from actively spreading, the Forest Service said. About 60 firefighters, two helicopters and two engines are involved in the fire response.
The fire didn’t pose immediate threats to structures and no evacuations are in place.