Crews made good progress fighting two area fires northwest of Grand Junction on Wednesday, while a larger blaze south of Rangely continued to keep Colorado Highway 139 closed over Douglas Pass. Firefighters faced challenges, including a spot fire and competition for firefighting resources due to other blazes across the West.
The Wild Cow Fire south of Baxter Pass was estimated to be at 553 acres as of late Wednesday afternoon, up from about 248 acres the previous day. But Eric Coulter, a local spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management, said things were looking good in terms of the firefighting effort there.
“We’ve been able to put retardant around a lot of the perimeter,” he said.
Air drops of retardant help ground crews more safely access and fight a fire, and Coulter said smokejumpers, hot shot firefighters and some engines have been hard at work on the Wild Cow Fire. He said he believed some 50 firefighters were on the scene.
Coulter said a little rain also fell on the fire, helping calm it down.
The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of more storms through the end of the week, with an increasing chance of precipitation, and cloud cover tamping down high temperatures some. But potential winds and lightning from fairly dry storms Wednesday also posed concerns from a fire perspective.
Coulter said the Brush Creek Fire, northeast of the Wild Cow blaze, has been kept to about 20 acres, and crews have been doing mop-up work on it.
“That one is coming to an end,” he said.
Lightning is suspected to have caused both fires.
Capt. Matt Ozanic with the Colorado State Patrol’s Fruita office asked on Twitter Wednesday that the public limit its use of Highway 6 and 50 between Fruita and Loma because of heavy use of the road by crews responding to the Wild Cow Fire. He asked that people going to the Country Jam music festival use Interstate 70 as their primary route.
Meanwhile, crews on the Oil Springs Fire south of Rangely were focusing efforts Wednesday in part on controlling a spot fire that had broken out several miles east of the main fire. Spot fires can be sparked by windblown embers from another fire.
The spot fire was estimated to be about 37 acres in size Wednesday morning, and the overall Oil Springs Fire was estimated to cover about 7,400 acres as of then. The spot fire is east of Highway 139, with the main blaze west of the highway. Crews have been trying to keep the fire limited to the highway’s west side.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has said Highway 139 will remain closed at least through this morning. Dana Harris, a spokeswoman for the Oil Springs Fire incident management team, said the road closure is for the safety of the public and firefighters. She said the fire is burning right along the highway and crews are fighting it there, and fire behavior will determine when the road can be reopened.
Officials on that fire have found it difficult to get all the firefighting resources they need due to so many other fires currently burning in multiple states.
“We definitely are in competition with all the other fires across the nation for resources,” Harris said.
The National Interagency Fire Center says more than 9,180 wildland firefighters currently are fighting fires.
“Currently, 50 large fires have burned 543,099 acres in 11 states. New large fires were reported in Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho and Nevada,” it says on its website.
Harris said some 80 personnel were working the Oil Springs Fire as of Tuesday evening, but more were arriving.
On Wednesday, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests announced that Stage 1 fire restrictions were being implemented across those forests. They previously had been enacted only on the Uncompahgre Plateau and the Fruita Division of the forests. The restrictions include a prohibition on campfires outside of permanent metal or concrete fire pits or grates at developed forest campgrounds and picnic areas.
The National Park Service also announced Stage 1 fire restrictions at the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
Similar restrictions are in place in other parts of the region, including Stage 1 restrictions in Mesa County.