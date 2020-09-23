The Colorado State Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife have a project set to start Oct. 1 to reduce fire danger around Vega State Park.
The project will be overseen by the Colorado State Forest Service and conducted by a contractor.
The state park will remain open to visitors, including campers throughout the project, and park operations should only be minimally impacted, according to a CPW news release.
The project areas are located throughout the park and will involve removing dead, dying or diseased trees near public use areas.
The tree work will also create better defensible space around visitor cabins along the southwestern border of Vega State Park. In addition, the work will help establish fuel breaks along the northern edge of the park to further protect park property as well as the neighboring residential community.
“We’ve seen the impact of wildfires elsewhere in western Colorado this summer,” said James Masek, Vega State Park manager. “We’re glad to have this project through the planning stages so we can get this work done before next fire season. With the dry conditions this year, we were fortunate to have avoided a fire event. Planning is the best tool we have available.”
Work to remove overgrowth is expected to be completed mid-December and all efforts are being made to minimize disruption to park visitors.
“There will be heavy machinery operating during working hours,” Masek said, “and occasional short closures of areas may be utilized to protect public safety. In the long run, any inconvenience will be minor when weighed against the benefits that park users will see over the next few years.”
Trees that are removed will be ground into chip material and respread on the logged areas to promote healthy vegetation growth.
Some Gambel oak stumps will be chemically treated to prevent regrowth.
A full copy of the treatment plan is available from the Colorado State Forest Service.
Questions about the project can be directed to the Colorado State Forest Service in Grand Junction at 970-248-7325. Questions about Vega State Park can be answered by calling the park at 970-487-3407.