Volunteers gather earlier this week to make blankets for critically ill and traumatized children 18 and younger as part of the Project Linus in the University Center ballroom at Colorado Mesa University. From left are Sue Kiser, a Kiwanis member; Yolanda Allen, a CMU student; Oxana Allen, a CMU professor; Mike Moran, a Circle K faculty adviser; and Sonam Sherpa, a Circle K club member.
Project Linus, a nonprofit organization with chapters spanning the United States, draws upon local volunteers to make blankets for hospitalized children.
The Grand Junction chapter of Project Linus was started and continues to be run today by Michael and Kerrie Strasser of Grand Junction.
The Strasser’s daughter, Sarah, was hospitalized at age 14 with an ovarian tumor.
Sarah had travel to Denver for chemotherapy treatments.
One night in a hospital on the Front Range, as Kerrie Strasser recalls it, a woman came in with “a sack full of blankets,” and asked if Sarah would like one, then allowed her to pick whichever one she liked.
That woman was a part of the Denver chapter of Project Linus.
Touched by the kind gesture and the comfort (both literal and figurative) it gave to their daughter, the Strassers developed an interest in starting a Project Linus chapter in Grand Junction.
“We looked online to see if there was a local chapter here in Grand Junction. There wasn’t. We wanted to start one, and so we’ve been doing this for seven or eight years now,” Michael Strasser said.
This past Tuesday night, Project Linus held a blanket-making event in the University Center ballroom at Colorado Mesa University.
A wide range of volunteers gathered on campus to make blankets for a few hours.
“People hear about Project Linus and are eager to get involved. We have church groups to school groups to all kinds of groups, and they all make blankets for us,” Kerrie Strasser said.
The event produced a blanket yield of 50. Those blankets will then be distributed to children at area hospitals and the Western Slope Center for Children.
“I personally enjoy going to Project Linus because it’s a great way to give back to more than just our community and see a lasting impact in a child’s life,” said Shelby Rios, a CMU student and volunteer at the event.
According to projectlinus.org, four Project Linus chapters are active in Colorado, in Denver, Grand Junction, Durango and northeast Colorado.