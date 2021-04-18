Last year was the first in nearly a decade that Trey Downey wasn’t able to help Central High School students create long-lasting memories by planning prom.
But the tradition is returning to School District 51 high schoolers this year, with a few restrictions. Masks will be worn.
Grand Junction, Centra, Palisade and Fruita Monument high schools will have outdoor dances in the coming weeks.
“Last year was such a weird time, and prom took a back seat in priorities,” said Downey, a teacher and student senate adviser. “This is our school’s first dance in a year-and-a-half because we’ve been playing it safe. I think the kids are excited.”
Until recently, the district was going to restrict attendance to only students within the schools.
Schools were pushing for a change but the uncertain trajectory of COVID-19 made it a difficult decision for the district. That was a bummer for a lot of students because their dates couldn’t come from anywhere else.
“I was receiving tons of calls from parents asking if we were going to change the rules, and kids would regularly stop me in the hallways,” said Mark Wilson, a GJHS teacher and student council advisor. “This really means a lot to them, and I think it’s a great way to build community between the schools.”
The dominoes are falling in place so that kids can have as close to a normal dance as possible. Planning the GJHS prom has taken months and the students have been resilient, Wilson said.
“They’ve put so much work into this, even though all of that hard work could have been wiped away in a moment,” Wilson said. “They really want this.”
This is the first time Wilson is planning a prom and he’s been putting extra hours in to help the kids make it one to remember.
The theme for GJHS’s prom is A Walk Down Memory Lane. The GJHS Facebook page teased this by posting photos of prom celebrations from years past. At the dance, April 24 at Bookcliff Country Club, old photos of students will be posted throughout.
For Central, Downey said their theme is, “All Things Disney” and will be held at Colorado Mesa University on May 1. Fruita Monument’s prom is May 1 at Absolute Prestige Ranch in Loma, while Palisade’s prom is May 8 at Las Colonias Park. All of the proms will be outdoors.
“Students have become used to uncertainty this year,” Wilson said. “Let’s give them something normal.”