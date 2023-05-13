A measure Democrats in the Colorado Legislature placed on this year’s ballot aims to help contain an unprecedented rise in property values, and the taxes they are based on, but still ensure that local governments and individual taxpayers aren’t unduly harmed.
That’s the intent anyway, but that doesn’t mean everyone likes the idea.
The measure stems from a bill that lawmakers passed and sent to Gov. Jared Polis just before this year’s session ended last Monday, one that House Republicans eventually walked out on, complaining that they weren’t being allowed to speak on it or offer amendments.
Senate Bill 308, introduced just a week before the 120-day session ended, calls for reducing the state’s property tax assessment rate on some property categories, such as residential and most commercial.
“Coloradans are facing large increases in property taxes, which is why we’re bringing this legislation to help Colorado homeowners, businesses and renters from rising costs,” said Rep. Chris deGruy Kennedy, D-Lakewood, one of the main sponsors of the bill. “We carefully crafted this bill to reduce property taxes without cutting the essential community services that they fund. If voters approve Prop HH this November, Coloradans can expect to save $1 billion over the next two years.”
Starting with 2023 property value assessments for taxes to be paid in 2024, the tax assessment rate would go from 6.765% to 6.7% each year through 2032. Commercial rates would go to 27.85%, down from 29%, for that same period.
The measure, which is to appear on the fall ballot as Proposition HH, also would reduce rates for renewable energy projects on agricultural land, to 26.4%, but the higher rates still would apply to several other property categories.
Mesa County Assessor Brent Goff said that’s part of the problem with the proposal, but not the only one.
“This bill opens a Pandora’s box of overly complicated assessment rates rolled out over the next 10 years,” Goff said. “Taxpayers deserve a simplified property tax formula. This bill provides the opposite.”
While Democrats tout the proposal as a way to help Coloradans afford to live in their homes, Republicans say it is a back-door way of gradually doing away with TABOR and any future refunds.
“We’ve seen this movie before, Governor Polis and his friends in the Democrat-controlled Legislature have looked to raid TABOR to solve economic problems they’ve usually created,” said House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington. “In 2019, the governor and Democratic lawmakers ran Proposition CC that would have allowed the state to keep citizens’ TABOR refunds for schools, and it was rejected by seven percentage points. Hopefully, Coloradans will see through this new effort to extort their constitutionally guaranteed TABOR refunds.”
In the final hours of the session, all 19 Republicans in the 65-member House walked out of the building in protest. As a result, the bill placing the measure on the ballot passed with only Democrats voting on it, 39-7.
TAX OBLIGATIONS
Exactly how much property owners would pay in taxes depends on the actual value of their homes and businesses. Those values, and the reason why the Legislature enacted the bill, are already expected to rise anywhere from 20% to 60%, depending on different parts of the state they are located.
In Mesa County, Goff has said that, on average, 2023 values increased about 40% over the past two years.
Property tax bills also are dictated by what mill levies are approved by local governments where those properties are located.
A Grand Junction homeowner, for example, this year could face a total of 41.984 mills from the Mesa County Valley School District 51, which includes a bond measure and several TABOR overrides approved by voters over the years.
Property owners also would pay 8 mills to the city and 12.213 mills to the county, which includes general county services, the road and bridge fund, social services and the developmentally disabled.
Those taxing entities don’t include mills from several other special districts, such as the Colorado River Water Conservation District, Ute Water Conservancy, Grand River Mosquito Control and the Mesa County Library District.
In all, those mills can total to more than 70 for a city homeowner.
As a result, a home assessed at the average market value of $400,000 would pay $1,876 in property taxes. To determine that, multiply the actual market value of a home stated in Goff’s newest property assessments mailed earlier this month by the Prop HH assessment rate of 6.7%, and whatever mills that property is subject to. To learn that, go to http://emap.mesacounty.us/assessor_lookup/ and type in an address.
TEMPORARY EXEMPTIONS
In the first year, the proposition also allows residential property values to be assessed after a $50,000 reduction the first year, and $40,000 for the remaining nine, but only for homes that owners actually live in. That reduction doesn’t apply to second homes or investment property.
The proposition also calls for those homeowners to file an application to their county assessors certifying that they live in a home in order to qualify for the reduced assessment rate. Such applications not only are to include the owner’s name and Social Security number, but also that of a spouse who also lives there.
“They will collect all of the Social Security numbers on all owner-occupants statewide,” Goff said. “I find this requirement highly objectionable.”
Current law already requires Social Security numbers for seniors and veterans to qualify for the Homestead Property Tax Exemption.
Lodging and “improved” commercial property owners likewise would see a $30,000 reduction in the value of their property the first year, but none thereafter.
There is no exemption for other commercial and industrial properties, but they would see a lower 27.85% assessment rate, down from 29%.
Goff said that helps, but isn’t nearly enough to offset increases in property values.
“Over the past two years, a median house in Mesa County jumped more than $100,000 in value,” he said. “For residential parcels, the $40,000 exemption provided in the bill is not enough to offset our median value increase. It’s like taking a fire extinguisher to a forest fire.”
A $30,000 exemption for only some commercial property likewise does little to offset a $147,000 average increase in values, he said, adding that industrial, vacant land and other property classes receive nothing.
A simple formula to estimate that tax is to subtract the $50,000 exemption from a property’s assessed actual value, multiply that figure by the 6.7% rate (expressed as a decimal of 0.067), and then multiply that by the mills on the property. A mill levy of 70, for example, would be multiplied by 0.07.
Goff said the only real good thing he sees in the proposition is a provision that provides portability to older homeowners and disabled veterans under the Homestead Exemption Act, which allows them to cut in half their property tax burden on the first $200,000 of their home’s actual value. The ballot measure would further give them a $140,000 exemption on that value, and continue to qualify them for the homestead tax break if they move.
Under current law, to qualify for the homestead exemption, an owner needs to be at least 65 years old and have lived in their home for 10 years or more.
THE BILL COMES DUE
Lowering the assessment rate would mean that local governments, which rely heavily on property taxes as a primary source of revenue, would see large reductions in that revenue, as much as $440 million a year starting in 2025 statewide. That includes local governments, special districts and schools. State government doesn’t assess property taxes.
The ballot measure calls for those local governments to remain whole by reimbursing them for the reduced revenues, which is known as a backfill.
Paying for all that would come from surplus revenues the state collects, and normally refunds, under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
To help sell the proposition to voters, a second measure, HB1311, was approved that would guarantee — for one year only — that taxpayers would get their TABOR refund checks equally, regardless of incomes.
Under that bill, which would only go into effect if voters approve the proposition, all tax filers would get $661 checks ($1,322 for joint filers), benefiting the lowest of income earners the most, those who make $50,000 or less a year.
According to a fiscal analysis of HB1311 by the nonpartisan Legislative Council, the staffing and research arm of the Legislature, that scheme would give those on the low end about $181 more than they would receive in TABOR refunds without the bill. Those who make between $50,000 and $100,000 would receive $22 more than they would otherwise.
Higher earners, those who make $279,000 a year or more, would see $853 less in TABOR refunds, while the rest — earners between $100,000 and $279,000 — would lose between $75 and $280.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Colorado is about $80,000 a year, meaning a majority of Coloradans would see higher refunds.
“They are going to raid the TABOR surplus — remember the $750 checks? — to backfill this partial property tax ‘cut,’ ” Goff said. “Sounds like a shell game.”
The first year the plan would be in place limits the Legislature to taking only $166.6 million in TABOR surpluses, and then $358.6 million in subsequent years, further lowering TABOR refunds should they exist in future years. In other words, the state could retain up to 20% of any expected TABOR surplus for the life of the proposition.
For the 2024-25 fiscal year, the state is expecting to see about $2.4 billion in TABOR surpluses.
The measure also asks voters to raise the TABOR revenue cap by 1%, which would allow the state to retain about $200 million more each year. That would help the state backfill money to local governments in years with a lower TABOR surplus. Currently, it can only go up based on population increases and inflation.
“Our property tax proposal will reduce taxes on homeowners, with the bulk of the savings going to people who own homes valued under $600,000, seniors on fixed incomes and veterans,” said Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, another sponsor of the proposition. “As part of this proposal, Coloradans will receive the same flat TABOR refund they did last year, offering help to Coloradans who don’t own a home and who are facing significant rent increases.”
For those renters, the bill also sets aside up to $20 million for a renter relieprogram, one that renters would have to apply for, but only if there is leftover surplus revenue to fund it.