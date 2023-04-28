Mesa County isn’t insulated from skyrocketing increases in home values, and as a result, property owners here are expected to see corresponding increases in the taxes they will owe.
It won’t take those owners long to learn what their 2023 tax burdens will be because the assessors’ “notice of value” statements will be mailed on Monday.
“Countywide, our single family residential median values are up 38.96% from June 30, 2020, to June 30, 2022,” Mesa County Assessor Brent Goff said. “The median percentage is listed for each economic area of Mesa County.”
That means some areas will see value increases that are far greater, with homes on Orchard Mesa seeing the most.
There, values increased 48.86%.
Other areas with values in excess of 40% include Palisade/East Orchard Mesa (44.63%), Fruitvale (43.2%) and northeast Grand Junction west of 28 Road (42.35%). Areas with lower increases include Clifton (37.42%), the Redlands (37.11%), and downtown (33.85%).
Property with the lowest increase — at 25.75% — are in outlying areas of the county.
Commercial and industrial properties increased by 41.85%.
By law, in odd-numbered years county assessors are required to reappraise property valuations. Those off years include more factors than just real estate market sales during 2021 and the first half of 2022.
Goff said that period “reflected one of the hottest and most lopsided real estate markets in recent history.”
He said that was marked by high lumber and labor costs, a housing supply shortage, government stimulus money, high housing demand, historically low mortgage rates, migration into the county from bigger cities, cash offers from out of town, multiple offers above listed prices and bidding wars.
Goff also said the sale price-to-list ratio during that time was 101.05%, meaning most homes sold for higher than their list price.
Property owners will have until June 8 to protest their values.
Whatever property owners owe, it will be mitigated in part because of a temporary reduction in property tax rates approved by the Colorado Legislature last year.
Instead of paying 6.8% on the value of a residential multi-family home, this year’s rate was lowered to 6.765%.
The rate for non-residential property was reduced to 27.9% compared to last year’s rate of 29%.
That law, under Senate Bill 22-238, also provided for a $15,000 exemption from property taxes on the actual values for residential, and $30,000 for commercial.
What property owners will pay depends on where they are located, and what mill levies apply to them.
“We won’t know the mill levies until this fall, and they differ by location,” Goff said.
“That being said, we can use a typical mill levy of 65 for a broad estimate,” he added. “With 65 mills, SB22-238 provides a savings of $65.96 for a residence, and $544.05 for commercial. This is not near enough to offset the actual value increases.”
Still, Goff and other county assessors are hopeful that the Legislature will provide some other form of relief for this year’s tax burden, and lawmakers said they are looking into it despite this year’s session set to end on May 5.
One bill working its way through doesn’t provide any state aid, or financial backfill if the rate were lowered further.
That measure, SB108, only allows local governments to provide temporary tax credits or mill levy reductions, but doing so would be at their expense. A second measure, HB1054, would have eliminated property value reassessments for this year, but that bill was killed by the House Finance Committee in March partly because it would have cost the state nearly $600 million in the 2023-24 fiscal year to make up for losses to public schools.
There also are a handful of proposed ballot measures dealing with lowering property tax revenues to local governments, and backfilling that revenue loss to public schools, but none would apply to this year’s taxes.
According to Front Range news reports, counties there are seeing similar expected increases in property values, ranging from 35% to 45%. Some mountain counties are expected to increases as high as 60%.
According to the Colorado Sun, Colorado Property Tax Administrator JoAnn Groff on Wednesday that Colorado residents shouldn’t take the mailed notices they are about to receive at face value, saying she expects the Legislature to slash residential assessment rates before the session ends.