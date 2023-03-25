Seniors and active military personnel have one more week to enroll in the state’s property tax deferral program, state officials say.
Under the Colorado Property Tax Deferral Program, older homeowners and active duty military can defer payments on their property taxes, which was expanded this year to provide temporary relief on increased property taxes in 2020, 2021 and last year.
“Expanding this program provides both short- and long-term financial relief for homeowners, while also providing an equitable statewide tax-relief measure to taxpayers,” said Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young. “Anytime we can keep folks in their homes and help them find tax relief at the same time is a win for Coloradans.”
To date, 43 homeowners have applied as active military, 125 under the tax growth program, and 832 as seniors, for a total of about $3.7 million in deferred tax payments for 2023.
Young’s office paid about $23 million in tax deferrals in 2021.
The expanded program, previously offered by only four counties, also is available to homeowners who are not seniors or active duty, but only if their property tax burdens exceed the property tax growth cap of 4%, averaged over the previous two years.
Homeowners can defer as little as $100, but no more than $10,000. The interest rate for this year is 4.125%. A homeowner is considered a senior if they turn 65 before the end of the year. Active duty military includes those serving the national guard or other reserve outfits.
The expanded program does not exempt homeowners from paying those taxes. It only acts as a “loan,” Young’s office said. That deferral loan is recorded as a junior lien against their property, and does not have to be repaid until a later date. Qualifying homeowners must reapply each year to continue deferring their taxes.
Homeowners can qualify for the deferrals even if they also qualify for the state’s homestead exemption program. That is offered to seniors and disabled veterans, which covers half of the first $200,000 of actual property tax value on their homes.