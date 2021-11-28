Coloradans should know sometime in January potentially how much cheaper Colorado state park annual passes could be in future years thanks to legislation passed this year under which people will be offered the pass when they register their motor vehicles.
The Keep Colorado Wild Pass law requires that at the most, the pass will cost no more than $40, or half the current $80 price for a state park pass. But CPW and other proponents of the program have voiced hope that the price could be significantly lower than $40.
The goal of the program is to boost pass sales so much that, even with a lower price, it will bring in more revenues than is the case now. While much of the revenue will go to parks staffing and operations, some also will go to the state search and rescue fund and Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Revenues above $36 million will go for things such as wildlife conservation, new trails, trail maintenance and river recreation projects.
Under the law, motorists must be notified of the ability to opt out of buying the pass when they register a vehicle. For those not buying the pass the first year, it will be presumed they will decline in future years for the same vehicle unless they opt back in.
Katie Lanter, CPW policy and planning supervisor, told the agency commission at its recent meeting that the agency is working with contractors who have been surveying people via mail and on-line means over the last month or so, to gauge things like how likely people are to buy a pass when registering and how pricing influences that decision. The consultants are to write a report by year's end, and in January survey results and a proposed price will be presented to the CPW commission.
The goal is to have the commission decide on a price in March, with a public outreach campaign being launched in July and the new pass becoming available in January 2023.
Mark Leslie, CPW's Northeast Region manager, told the commission about the pass program, "This is going to give us a huge opportunity to change the way we do business and I think is going to move us to the next generation of park management in Colorado."
"The magnitude in this shift in our business operations is enormous," Lauren Truitt, CPW's assistant director for information and education, told the commission.
CPW is working to coordinate with the state Department of Revenue on the new passes, and with county clerks, which handle vehicle registrations. One thing it will be looking to determine is how much work the pass program will require of clerk's offices and ensuring they are compensated for that work.
Some of the other issues to work through include establishing a reduced-price pass for income-eligible households, and considering whether to create separate pass fees for nonresidents and what to do in the case of residents who don't own vehicles. Commissioner Jay Tutchton said that in cutting the price of a regular pass for owners of vehicles, it's important not to penalize the carless, so the price of the regular pass might need to be adjusted as well.
He said introducing the new pass program is a herculean task, but he said of the program, "I think it's transformative."
The new pass program won't apply to state wildlife areas. Visitors to those areas will continue to have to have a hunting or fishing license or a state wildlife area pass.