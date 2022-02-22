A bipartisan group of legislators, business owners and others are pushing for a proposed ballot measure to place a cap on how much property taxes can increase in any single year.
The proposal, which is in the beginning stages of qualifying for this fall's ballot, would place a cap on property tax increases to 3% or the level of inflation, whichever is less.
The Republican and Democratic legislators who filed the proposal said they did so because of dramatic increases in property values in recent years, increases that are expected to continue for several more years.
"As someone who lives in the heart of Denver and hears from Denverites on a daily basis about rising housing and property costs, it couldn't be clearer that we need a direct approach to provide tangible relief for renters and homeowners, especially seniors, low-income earners and small businesses," said Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver.
"We are in the midst of an affordability crisis in our state and the American dream of owning a home or starting a business is becoming increasingly out of reach for average Coloradans," added Rep. Colin Larson, R-Littleton. "This measure will provide sorely needed relief to our state's citizens and make Colorado more affordable to live and do business."
The group backing the measure, Colorado Concern, estimates that home values are expected to increase an average of 30% statewide over the next four years, while rental properties will soar by more than 34%.
The group also estimates that the taxable value of industrial properties are to go up by about 15% during that same time frame.
The two lawmakers say that capping property tax bills not only would help businesses and homeowners save money, but also provide a predictable and consistent revenue source for school districts, special districts and local governments.
It also could help businesses still struggling to get back on their feet, either because of the pandemic economy or a lack of workers, by lowering their expenses.
"Coloradans are already being hit with an affordable housing crisis and an inflationary squeeze," said Mike Kopp, a former GOP state senator who now is president and CEO of Colorado Concern. "The measure provides critical relief for taxpayers, while balancing the needs of local communities who depend on tax revenue to fund essential services."
Currently, the group is floating eight versions of the idea, some of which are statutory and some constitutional amendments.
While which one will make the ballot is unknown, if that final proposal calls for a constitutional change, it would require 55% of voters to approve it.