The first concepts for a proposed project expanding and updating the Kokopelli Loops trail network were unveiled to the public earlier this month.
The ideas were presented by Landon Monholland and Anne Keller at a community meeting on Nov. 19 in Fruita.
Perhaps the most noteworthy of the proposed changes is adding a singletrack trail to get people from the parking lot to the trail heads without having to ride in and out over a hill on a dirt road.
This will help alleviate people parking near the trail heads, Monholland said.
“Lots of people hate climbing up that gravel road at the end of the ride. That’s why they park on the other side,” Monholland said. “If it was singletrack, I think a lot more people would ride and do the whole ride that way.”
Another change to the network is adding a singletrack alternative to the loose-rock road climb at the beginning of Rustler’s Loop, which Monholland referred to as “I hate mountain biking hill.”
“We noticed that all of our trail systems seem to have some sort of barrier to entry for a lot of beginner riders and Rustler’s is our beginner trail, and we crush people’s souls with that first climb. Trust me, I have an 8-year-old. She hates it,” he said.
A third proposed change is adding a trail with features (Monholland used Free Lunch in the Lunch Loops trail network as a comparison) within the Horsethief Bench Loop.
“Horsethief is already a world-class destination trail, and it would just really add to that,” he said.
The proposals also include re-routes in places on Mary’s Loop and Lion’s Loop, as well as an extension of singletrack on Wrangler.
Some of the proposed changes are going to be trails more suited for beginners, Monholland said.
“(A) beginner-friendly trail is never really very sexy, but it’s honestly the thing we get asked the most for, and now that I have children, it kind of drives me crazy but I really need somewhere to take my kids where they won’t fall off a cliff,” he said.
Keller said another feature will be adding more places where adaptive riders can enjoy the trail network.
“There’s a lot of no-brainers in this project, but it’s amazing how many no-brainers we haven’t got to,” Monholland said Monday.
He said these ideas have been in the works for about a year, because there needs to be a project in the pipeline once the Bureau of Land Management finishes the North Fruita Desert Trail Plan project.
The Grand Valley has been lagging behind other destinations, such as Moab, Utah, in its trail- building efforts, Monholland said.
“People keep coming to the valley to recreate for new things,” he said. “So we need to keep creating new things.”
The next steps or announcements in the process will likely come from the BLM, Monholland said. His next task is to go through all the feedback from the community meeting, which he said was positive.
“This is definitely the beginning. BLM asked us to publicly get this out there so it wasn’t a surprise,” Monholland said.
The work will likely be done all at once instead of piecemeal, Monholland said, because that’s more efficient for the BLM.
Anyone with ideas on what improvements should be made at Kokopelli should contact the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association.
“This is how these things get started,” Monholland said.