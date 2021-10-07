The latest map redrawing Colorado House and Senate districts could shake up the political landscape on the Western Slope, leaving several sitting members of the Colorado Legislature no longer living in the districts they now represent.
If that map becomes the final version, the Western Slope would go from having three Republican senators and one Democrat to potentially an even 2-2 split in the Colorado Senate.
At the same time, the region would lose one House seat, going from seven to six.
Currently, four Republicans and three Democrats represent the region. Under the map, that potentially also could go to an even 3-3 split between the parties.
That new map, the third suggested by the staff of the Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission, would create more competitive districts on this side of the Continental Divide, and turn some previously safe red seats blue.
The map, if the 12-member panel accepts it as is, also could displace some sitting legislators and candidates for various seats.
SHIFTS IN THE WEST
Most of the dramatic changes impact Garfield County and the rest of northwest Colorado, but the map leaves Senate District 7 and House Districts 54 and 55 in Mesa County pretty much as they are, meaning they still would heavily favor Republican candidates.
As it stands right now, state Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, would no longer reside in Senate District 8, a seat he narrowly won in 2020. Instead, Rankin would live in a redrawn Senate District 5, a seat that Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, currently holds. Donovan is term limited and cannot run for the Senate again.
Unlike congressional districts, state law requires members of the Legislature to live in the districts they represent.
If the map holds, Rankin would have to run again in 2022 in SD5, which would slightly lean Republican, but only by about 3 percentage points, based on the results of eight previous elections. But in order to do that, Rankin may have to face fellow Republican Sen. Don Coram of Montrose in a primary.
That’s because the proposed map for SD5 also would include the northwest corner of Montrose County, including the city of Montrose. As a result, Coram, who currently represents Senate District 6, would now live in SD5 with Rankin.
Coram’s now heavily Republican district of southwest Colorado would include more Democratic areas in the San Luis Valley, making that district narrowly favoring a Democrat by less than 1%. The district also would include Alamosa County, separating Sen. Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa, from Senate District 35.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Dylan Roberts, an Eagle Democrat who currently represents House District 26 in Routt and Eagle counties, would have to alter his plans to seek a seat in the Senate. Currently, Roberts is running for the Senate in District 5, but because his hometown no longer would be in that district, he would have to run in SD8, the district Rankin currently represents. That redrawn district would favor a Democratic candidate by about 6.6%.
The map does that by adding most of Democratic-leaning Eagle County to SD8. Currently, all of that county is in the Democratic-leaning SD5.
The map splits part of Eagle County, including the cities of El Jebel and Basalt, and the southern part of Garfield County primarily using Interstate 70 as a dividing line, and putting it all in SD5. As a result, the cities and towns of Parachute, Rifle, Silt, New Castle, Glenwood Springs and Carbondale would be in that district.
HOUSE IMPACTS
The House map also would turn the decidedly red House District 57 of Garfield, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties that favors Republicans by nearly two to one into a relatively safe blue district. Instead, it would include all of Garfield and Pitkin counties, and a slice of Eagle County, giving a Democrat a decisive 15.7% voter advantage.
That could leave New Castle Republican Rep. Perry Will with a difficult battle to retain his seat.
Most other sitting members of the Legislature — Republicans Matt Soper of Delta, Janice Rich of Grand Junction and Marc Catlin of Montrose, and Democrats Barbara McLachlan of Durango and Julie McCluskie of Dillon — would remain in relatively safe seats. Rich is running for Senate District 7, which would include all of Mesa County outside of Grand Junction and the northwest corner of Delta County.
Currently, Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, represents that district, but he is term limited and cannot run again. Only one person has announced a bid to run for Rich’s House District 55, Grand Junction resident Nina Anderson.
The eastern half of Delta County, which currently is part of McCluskie’s district, would move into Catlin’s House District 58, turning it from blue to red. The rest of the GOP-leaning county would continue to be represented by Soper.
Catlin’s current district of Montrose, San Miguel, Dolores and Montezuma counties would lose part of Montezuma, but gain Ouray, Hinsdale and Gunnison counties, along with the southeastern corner of Delta County, giving a Republican a 13% advantage.
The commission has until next Tuesday to decide on a final version of the map, which would be sent to the Colorado Supreme Court to ensure the panel followed constitutional requirements in drawing them. The commission plans to meet every day until then to vote on a final map.