A large crowd of tennis and pickleball players appeared largely in favor of a proposed $1.6 million project adding more pickleball courts at Lincoln Park and tennis courts at Canyon View Park at an informational meeting Tuesday.
According to the city’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) plan, which was adopted by the Grand Junction City Council Jan. 6, four tennis courts at Lincoln Park are set to be turned into 10-12 pickleball courts.
This would bring Lincoln Park to 18-20 pickleball courts, according to the plan. The expanded pickleball complex is necessary to attract “large-scale pickleball tournaments,” according to the plan.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said the goal is to present the project to the city council as a part of the 2022 budget and get started right away if it’s approved because there is a clear, urgent need for more pickleball courts at Lincoln Park.
Sherbenou said the project is coming to fruition because of the added revenue stream from taxing marijuana.
To compensate, four new tennis courts will be added to the complex at Canyon View Park, according to the plan, which will be drop-in use only except during major tournaments.
Lights will also be added to the Canyon View complex, which will be consistent with dark sky lighting standards, Sherbenou said.
Sherbenou said the Canyon View portion of the project is scheduled to be completed first, with the courts at Lincoln Park re-lined for pickleball after.
Several audience members asked Sherbenou why the tennis courts at Lincoln Park can’t be re-lined first, saying the tennis courts at Lincoln Park don’t get as much use as other tennis courts, or the pickleball courts.
Lance Harris, a self-described pickleball player, said the city seems to be prioritizing tennis over pickleball, and questioned why the city would spend so much money on tennis.
Sherbenou said he didn’t want to prioritize any group to the detriment of another.
A few tennis players said courts at Canyon View and Colorado Mesa University can be hard to come by, especially during the high school season, so options at other places are needed.
Much of the audience appeared to disagree with this philosophy. Aside from that sticking point, though, feedback on the project was positive.
Jeffrey Smith, President of the Western Slope Pickleball Club Board of Directors, played peacemaker, saying “tonight is not about tennis versus pickleball. We’re all in this together.”
Smith urged the attendees to write letters to city council supporting the project. “This is a good viable option under the circumstances,” he said.