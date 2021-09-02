The revenue Mesa County would collect if voters allow for the cultivation and manufacture of marijuana products would go to a variety of things, but primarily to improve the county’s mental health services.
In addition to a ballot measure asking voters to allow that, a second one would place a 5% excise tax on the first transfer of cultivated or manufactured products.
The amount of new money the measure would generate to the county is expected to be about $753,000 a year, the bulk of which is to help boost money to pay for mental health and substance abuse services, said Commissioner Janet Rowland.
“The intent is that these funds would not supplant anything the county spends on mental health, but that it would be for new projects that improve the overall mental health system in the county,” Rowland said.
The first ballot measure would overturn a 2013 county ordinance that prohibits all marijuana operations, including retail and medical marijuana stores.
That measure, however, would not open the door to such stores in the county, although they already are approved in Grand Junction, Palisade and De Beque.
Instead, it is restricted to allowing “optional premises cultivation operations licenses” in unincorporated areas of the county for the indoor or outdoor growing of marijuana, the establishment of retail marijuana-infused manufacturers, and marijuana testing facilities.
While the actual projects that the money would go to are still being worked out, Rowland said that one idea from Commissioner Cody Davis is to create a mental health hub where people can go to find out what services are available.
“This would be a physical location and available via website and phone,” Rowland said. “Beyond offering help from an initial call, staff will follow up a few days later to make sure they got the help they needed, and help them navigate any other challenges.”
Currently, the county already invests thousands of dollars in mental health and substance abuse programs every year, some through third parties that are under contract with the county, such as Mind Springs.
Some of the county’s existing services are operated through the Mesa County Department of Human Services and the Mesa County Detention Center.
The county already gets a share in state sales and excise taxes on retail pot sales, which adds up to about $6 million so far this year.