Solar Farm

Werner Slocum/ National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Byron Kominek, owner of Jack’s Solar Garden, tills the soil at his farm in Longmont. Jack’s Solar Garden is a 5-acre community solar farm and is the largest agrivoltaic research project in the U.S. The solar project was designed and built by Namasté Solar.

 Werner Slocum

A Mesa County farming couple is hoping to seize upon a unique idea that would allow them to continue their agricultural operation and generate electricity at the same time.

To achieve that goal, Richard and Rosalie Gowins got a conditional use permit from the Mesa County commissioners on Wednesday for a 9-acre solar garden on their 22-acre farm located on E¼ Road just east of the Vista Mesa subdivision near Clifton.

