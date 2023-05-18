Werner Slocum/ National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Byron Kominek, owner of Jack’s Solar Garden, tills the soil at his farm in Longmont. Jack’s Solar Garden is a 5-acre community solar farm and is the largest agrivoltaic research project in the U.S. The solar project was designed and built by Namasté Solar.
A Mesa County farming couple is hoping to seize upon a unique idea that would allow them to continue their agricultural operation and generate electricity at the same time.
To achieve that goal, Richard and Rosalie Gowins got a conditional use permit from the Mesa County commissioners on Wednesday for a 9-acre solar garden on their 22-acre farm located on E¼ Road just east of the Vista Mesa subdivision near Clifton.
“It’ll be slightly over 2 megawatts in size and will generate enough power to service the electrical needs for about 400 to 500 homes,” Richard Gowins told the commissioners. “We will be tying into Xcel Energy’s grid system for distribution.”
The Gowins said they got the idea from the Boulder-based National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which is experimenting with a small agrivoltaic solar garden near Longmont, one that has solar panels that turn with the sun. What makes the project unique, however, is that they are mounted several feet off the ground so that other agricultural activities still can be done beneath them, either for growing crops, grazing cattle or restoring native habitats.
Richard Gowins said the idea is something that not only could help keep agricultural land in use, but also serve the entire nation’s power needs.
“If only 1% of the U.S. farmland was converted to agravoltaic, it would generate enough electricity to service 100% of the electrical needs of the entire U.S.,” he said. “It also provides a revenue stream to be able to keep the land in agriculture as a family farm.”
According to NREL, such agrivoltaic projects can be more complex in planning and permitting than regular solar farms, but under the right conditions they can benefit both the farmer and the solar developer.
That’s why the laboratory also offers anyone who wants to try to develop one research and analytical support to bring the two together to create a successful project. To learn more, go to www.nrel.gov.
NREL spokesman Wayne Hicks said there are about 500 such agrivoltaic farms around the nation, including several in Colorado.
Byron Kominek, owner and manager of that NREL project, known as Jack’s Solar Garden, wrote in support of the Gowins’ project, saying he has been working with Richard Gowins about how best to set up a similar project in the Grand Valley, including partnering with local groups.
That project, to be known as the Bookcliff Solar Garden, has done just that. Its partners include the Community Food Bank of Grand Junction, where the Gowins donate thousands of pounds of fresh produce, and GRID Alternatives Colorado, where the couple plans to donate a portion of the power generated to low-income households.
Even many of the Gowins’ neighbors are in support.
“My property borders the western side of Rick Gowins’ proposed solar power site,” wrote neighbor Blake Richards. “I am writing this letter to show support of this project as well as applaud the ingenuity and efficiency of its dual purpose. Not only will this endeavor supply more power to an ever increasing demand, it will also maintain agricultural roots in the process.”
Three neighbors whose property border each other on the south end of the Gowins’ farm, however, submitted identical comments saying they opposed the project, citing a loss of farming land and wildlife habitat as part of their reasons.
The identical letters also suggest that the Gowins’ should locate the solar array on the north end of the property, farther away from them.
In their application for a conditional use permit, the Gowins said they plan to plant a high hedge around part of the array to block views of it from the ground.