Professional mountain bike racing returned to Grand Junction on Sunday with the customary mix of technical terrain, elite riders and big checks.
After a hiatus prompted by the pandemic and a change in sponsorship, the pro bikers not only returned, but they put the finishing touches on the newfangled Grand Junction Rides and Vibes festival, a three-day medley of mountain biking and music.
The pro cyclists — to an individual — said they returned to the Grand Junction area to race because of the very technical, challenging course on the rocky and rough singletrack in the Tabeguache/Little Park area.
The prize money helped, too, with the top woman and the top man each collecting $6,500 for winning the 40-mile torture test.
“I felt pretty prepared today because I’ve done this course so many times,” said women’s winner Alexis Skarda of the Santa Cruz Bicycles professional team and a former national collegiate champion at Colorado Mesa University. “This is my hometown, and I train on these trails every day. So, I think I had a big advantage to begin with.”
Skarda crossed the finish line on Main Street in downtown Grand Junction in 3 hours, 59 minutes, 6 seconds. She was wearing the red, white and blue racing kit as the reigning U.S. national champion in marathon mountain biking.
“This (course) is technical. This is one of the races you really want to know well,” said Skarda, a former standout runner at Boulder Fairview High School who came to Colorado Mesa for track and cross country before transitioning to bicycle racing.
“Just knowing the route is huge,” she said. “It helps to have the confidence you’re on the right path.”
She said her knowledge of the course enabled her to take advantage of a fast start and an early lead.
“I wanted to get an early lead and then have enough distance to play it safe (on the downhills) and avoid punctures,” said Skarda, who won the inaugural Wild Horse Gravel race outside De Beque a week ago.
“That was my first gravel race,” Skarda said. “It was pretty technical, sandy and rocky.”
But, she added, good preparation for her next competitive event — Unbound Gravel in Emporia, Kansas, a hugely popular 200-mile race.
Skarda, who won her U.S. title in marathon mountain biking in Frederick, Maryland, said that race day proved to be special.
“It’s so hard to put a whole race together. I’m so grateful things fell into place on the right day,” she said, adding that she enjoyed a flawless mechanical race with zero tire issues. “And I … love wearing the stars and stripes.”
Longtime pro Tucson cyclist Evelyn Dong, 37, finished second Sunday in 4:05:48. A decorated mountain bike pro for more than a decade, Dong more recently has excelled in gravel racing.
She collected $3,500 as the women’s runner-up at the pro races produced by the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission.
Another former collegiate national champion won the men’s pro race Sunday, finishing in 3 hours, 16 minutes — close to the unofficial fastest time for the course of 3:10.
“This is one of the most fun races of the year,” said Ryan Standish, 28, of Salt Lake City. “The technical trails are super-fun. And you get to do a bunch of them during the race.”
He said the course is also challenging because of the hard climb up Windmill, followed by a rapid descent.
“After Windmill, you’re super-bonked coming back down Gunny Loop. You can barely see straight and still hang onto your bike,” said Standish, who is originally from Australia before coming to the U.S. to race bikes at Fort Lewis College in Durango.
Standish said he and Durango’s Stephan Davoust, a racer on the U.S. team for World Cup events, were close together as they started the Windmill climb.
“I know Stephan; he’s a better descender than me,” Standish said. “So, I just tried to ride a pace that was super-hard, but a pace I could do to the top, then I could figure it out from there.”
He said his experience riding the trails formerly used in the Epic Rides — the former organizer of the Grand Junction event — was very helpful Sunday.
“I’ve had some good rides here,” said Standish, who rides for Orange Seal/Kenda. “I’ve been on the podium before but never on the top.”
He said that he and Davoust, who finished second, and Durango cycling legend Todd Wells were grouped together early in the race.
“We were a group of three off the front,” said Wells, who competed in three Olympic Games as a member of the U.S. mountain biking team. “Then I had a flat going down Butter Knife.”
Wells managed to plug the problem on his tire and resume racing.
“Then I broke my chain,” the 47-year-old Wells said. “That took me a big longer to fix.”
Still, the former longtime pro rider and current mortgage banker managed a top-10 finish in the Rides and Vibes pro men’s event.
“The last time I raced here, I had three flats on Butter Knife, and was unable to finish the race,” Wells said. “So I was happy to finish today.”
Wells, who has raced all over the world, said the relentless nature of the Grand Junction course sets it apart.
“It is so rough, there is nowhere to relax,” Wells said.
“Todd (Wells) was up there with us on the descent, but he flatted,” winner Standish said. “Todd’s still crushing it. It’s cool having these guys like Todd still out here … guys that you had their posters on your wall growing up.”
The combined $30,000 in total prize money paid through 10th place, with third place earning $1,500 and fourth place netting $1,000. Tenth place paid gas money — $150.