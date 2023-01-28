The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office finished presenting its case against Brian Cohee II on Friday.
Cohee, 21, is on trial for the murder and mutilation of 69-year-old Warren Barnes in February, 2021.
Cohee has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Prosecution witnesses included people who knew Barnes and were involved in searching for him after his disappearance, police officers involved in the investigation, and people who know Cohee, including his parents, who initially reported the crime after finding body parts in Cohee’s closet.
Friday, DA’s office investigator Robert Heil, who at the time of the killing worked for Grand Junction Police and led the investigation, testified about Cohee’s search history on Google.
That history included the phrase — searched a few weeks before the murder — “how deadly is a neck stab wound,” Heil said. Other searches were about homeless people.
Just after the time the killing is believed to have occurred, Cohee searched for hotels and methods for disposing of organic material, Heil testified.
Cohee’s attorneys began interviewing witnesses Friday afternoon. During opening statements, his attorneys said Cohee has been diagnosed with autism, ADHD and major depressive disorder, and was paranoid at the time of the killing.
Assistant District Attorney Trish Mahre said the prosecution intends to rebut at least one of the defense’s witnesses.
The trial is scheduled to last through Feb. 7.
