The Mesa County District Attorney's Office filed formal charges against Clerk Tina Peters late Wednesday, a day after she was arrested at a downtown Grand Junction business when a search warrant was being executed to retrieve her iPad.
Peters also has been advised that she must turn herself in to face misdemeanor charges of attempted assault on a police office and obstruction of justice. That is based on an alleged attempt to kick law enforcement officers who were attempting to detain her. Both come with fines and possible jail times.
Peters was arrested after she resisted Grand Junction Police while four of its officers were assisting the Mesa County District Attorney's Office in executing the search warrant, which was intended to find evidence that Peters had improperly video recorded a court hearing for her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, on Monday.
After being accused of violating court procedure during that hearing, Peters allegedly told District Judge Matthew Barrett, who is presiding over the Knisley case, that she was not recording. A deputy prosecutor and court reporter, however, said they witnessed it, according to the search warrant. As a result, prosecutors requested and received approval from a judge to seize the iPad.
A CHAOTIC SCENE
When they tried to do so, however, Peters resisted and attempted to hide the electronic device from police, including passing it to another person under a table at Main Street Bagels, according to her arrest affidavit. She later has claimed the iPad did not belong to her.
"DA investigators continued to try and locate an iPad and were speaking with a male, (redacted), asking if he had the iPad," the partly redacted affidavit reads, which was filed by Grand Junction Police officer Vaughn Soderquist. "DA investigator (Robert) Heil was focused on (redacted name) as he was preventing access to the table by the DA investigators. The iPad DA investigators were trying to seize for the search warrant was being passed around between patrons who were seated at the table. I addressed (redacted) and asked him to put his cup of coffee down and turn around. As I approached (redacted), the female subject stopped between me and (redacted), obstructing my access to him."
Rory McShane, spokesman for Peters' legal defense fund, said Peters resisted only because police tried to take other items not outlined in the search warrant, such as other electronic devices and her car keys.
But Grand Junction Police spokeswoman Callie Berkson said police only took the car keys when they moved in to arrest her for obstructing them, saying she had them in her hand and it is a common practice to remove anything from a person's hands when handcuffs are use.
She said the officers meant to return the keys to her when she was released, but forgot to do so. Since then, however, they have reached out to Peters and her attorneys to arrange a time to return her car keys.
"We did not take any property from Tina Peters other than her car keys, which were in her hand at the time officers were placing her in handcuffs," Berkson told The Daily Sentinel. "It is standard protocol for us to take anything out of a subject's hand anytime we attempt to detain an individual. When we realized they had not been returned to her before she left our custody, we made the appropriate arrangements to get them returned."
Regardless, McShane said Peters had considered those keys as being "seized," adding that Peters is considering other legal action as a result.
"If I come to your house, take your TV by force, then apologize and say I'll make arrangements to return it soon, wouldn't you consider the TV stolen?" McShane said.
Regardless, the arrest affidavit says Peters continued to resist police long after the was handcuffed and escorted out of the bagel shop.
"She continued to actively resist and was just going limp and attempted to crumple (sic) to the sidewalk," Soderquist wrote in the affidavit. "I advised her she was under arrest and she needed to stand up and walk. I placed her in an escort position and continued walking her to my marked police car. She continues to yell and scream at officers that we were hurting her."
COURTROOM ALLEGATION
This whole to-do began when Peters allegedly was videotaping a motions hearing for Knisley on Monday, in defiance of court rules against such things. When confronted during that hearing by the court, Peters told Barrett that she was not recording, a statement he said he accepted at her word.
Subsequently, however, Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Mosher and court paralegal Haley Gonzalez told DA investigator Michael Struwe they witnessed Peters actually recording the hearing, which is against court procedure unless approved by the presiding judge beforehand.
Knisley is facing felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime charges for allegedly defying a county order to remain away from the clerk's office while the county Human Resources office investigate possible "hostile" environment complaints against her. She is the subject of a county investigation that she created a "hostile work environment" over separate state and federal investigations into Peters, Knisley and severals others for possible criminal breaches in election security protocols.
The new charges against Peters are separate from Knislely's case and an ongoing local grand jury investigation into Peters and others on the election security matter.
The arrest affidavit adds that the District Attorney's Office "would be exercising their discretion" not to file felony charges against Peters, resulting in the misdemeanor charges against her. If proven, such felony charges could have results in jail time for Peters.
Despite that, District Judge Barrett is free to impose additional sanctions against Peters, including felony contempt-of court rulings of influencing a public official by deceit, a felony that could lead to to jail time.