Local prosecutors expect to soon seek the return of Verle Mangum to Mesa County to face an expected retrial in the 1996 murders of a Clifton woman and her daughter after the Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a ruling overturning his 2003 convictions in the case.
Mangum, 42, has remained in state prison following the lower-court ruling in 2019 and a three-judge appeals court panel’s June 24 decision affirming it. As of Tuesday, he was being held at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Center. He has been serving a sentence of life without parole in connection with the bludgeoning deaths of Janet Davis, 42, and her daughter, Jennifer, 11, at their home. Had his convictions stood, however, he was to be resentenced because he was 17 at the time of the murders and the Supreme Court has ruled since his sentencing that life sentences without parole are unconstitutional for juveniles, including when convicted as adults.
In his 2019 ruling, Chief Judge James Boyd of the 9th Judicial District found that Mangum received ineffectual legal representation at trial and by the attorney who handled his initial appeal. Mangum’s trial attorneys were Richard Gurley, now a Mesa County district judge, and Colleen Scissors. Boyd faulted the trial attorneys’ handling of issues related to matters such as DNA and potential alibi evidence, and their failure to investigate Mangum’s multiple confessions to the murders, preventing development of a defense that might have convinced a jury the confessions were false. Mangum has since insisted that he didn’t commit the murders.
David Waite, chief deputy district attorney in Mesa County, said a 43-day period follows the appeals court ruling, during which prosecutors can seek consideration of the matter by the Colorado Supreme Court. Prosecutors don’t plan a further appeal, though, and he said once it’s closer to the end of that period they likely will file something in court to try to get Mangum moved to Mesa County and get a bond hearing held in connection with the planned retrial.
Waite said Mangum will be tried on the same charges as in 2003, except for the one on which he was exonerated then. He was convicted by a jury on counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, and was acquitted of a charge of sexual assault on a child.
Waite said he assumes Mangum’s attorneys will want to have a date set for a new trial as opposed to seeking a plea bargain, but doesn’t know what they’re thinking.
“We’ll certainly try the case if that is the only option to get justice for family, is to retry the case,” Waite said.
Virginia Watson, a sister of Janet Davis, has said in a previous interview that she wonders what challenges prosecutors will face in retrying a case dating back to 1996, when it comes to things like tracking down witnesses and relying on potentially faded memories.
Waite acknowledged the difficulties a retrial will present.
“There’s the obvious challenge of trying a case where the crime itself happened 25 years ago. There’s going to definitely be some challenges about getting witnesses here and so forth but we’ll do what we need to do.”