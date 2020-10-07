With residents across Mesa County staying at home more than ever due to COVID-19, home cooking safety has become the top priority for fire departments nationally during Fire Prevention Week.
“I am concerned. With everyone as a country cooking at home a lot more, now is the right time to share those tips with people,” GJFD spokesperson Ellis Thompson-Ellis said. “Some people may be cooking at home for the first time and I want to make sure they aren’t making mistakes.”
Cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the U.S. Nearly half of all home fires (49%) are caused by cooking, according to a new report from the National Fire Protection Association.
“Like so many fires we have, they are preventable on the front end if we all just slow down and make smart choices,” Thompson said.
The GJFD is focusing on three main tips to avoid home cooking disasters this fall.
“The first is don’t leave your food unattended,” Thompson said. “If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.”
Equipment left attended and abandoned or discarded material were the most common factors in home cooking fires between 2014 and 2018, according to the NFPA.
The second is to keep a 3-foot safety zone for pets and children where hot food can be prepared and carried. Third, keep fitting pan lids nearby when cooking.
If a small grease fire does start, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool, the GJFD advises.
So far this year, the GJFD has responded to 70 incidents in which cooking was a factor, resulting in almost $12,000 in damages.
Among those incidents, only three homes reportedly had detectors that alerted them to a fire or burning food.
“We are all cooking at home a lot more these days. And we know that most of these fires are avoidable,” GJFD Deputy Chief Chris Angermuller said in a news release. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to stay safe while cooking.”
A deeper dive into the numbers shows that the 70 incidents — which include false alarm and false calls and good intent calls — resulted in 35 legitimate fires. This time last year, the GJFD responded to 65 incidents in which cooking was a factor, resulting in 27 fires.
Thompson said cooking-related fires can often be devastating to the home.
“One home, a person living in an RV lost their home in a cooking fire,” she said. “$12,000 in damages… it’s a preventable number.”
Like all fires, Thompson said there tends to be a socioeconomic factor as well.
Thompson said the fire department tends to see a lot of cooking-related fires at apartments, older homes, and multi-generational family homes.
“That’s why any time we can get the message to the right people, it’s so important,” she said.
The fire department is offering free over-the-phone home safety checks for anyone looking to improve their home’s fire safety. During these appointments, a specialist will walk you through your home to look for and fix common dangers. Appointments take about 30 minutes and can be scheduled at 970-549-5858. The department also has extra smoke detectors if that has been identified as a need.