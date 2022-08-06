Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) announced Friday that it has received Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine — the first protein-based vaccine for the coronavirus — and that it is ready to administer it to the community.
The Novavax vaccine has been approved for adults aged 18 years or older who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 yet.
MCPH said in its announcement that the Novavax vaccine could prove preferable for people who would rather not receive an mRNA-based vaccine. The Novavax vaccine contains a small amount of spike protein taken directly from COVID-19 that has been formulated to not cause the disease. It also contains adjuvant, a substance that boosts the immune system, and protein and adjuvant work together to build resistance in the immune system against the coronavirus.
Other examples of protein-based vaccines include hepatitis B, HPV, pertussis, and tetanus shots.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, late-stage trials found the Novavax vaccine had a 90.4% efficacy and displayed broad immune response to the Omicron variant, including sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.
It is a two-dose series, as there is no third shot and it is not a booster to any other vaccine. For healthy individuals, the second dose can be scheduled three to eight weeks after the first. For immunocompromised individuals, the second dose should be scheduled three weeks after the first.
To schedule an appointment, call MCPH at 970-248-6900.