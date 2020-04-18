With signs and American flags adorning their vehicles, scores of Mesa County residents on Saturday cruised North Avenue from the Teller Arms Shopping Center to First Street and back again.
Their message: it’s time for Mesa County to go back to work.
Businesses and schools across the Western Slope face restrictions and closures during the coronavirus pandemic. Schools and non-essential businesses have been shuttered since mid-March as part of state efforts to “flatten the curve,” a term referring to lowering infection rates to ease strains on hospitals.
A month later, citizens like Mark and Mary McCallister say they have seen enough economic devastation.
“I have a lot of friends who have lost their businesses because of the shutdown and that goes anywhere from a single mother who cleans homes for a living who can now not go to elderly homes to do that, to beauticians to car dealers,” Mark said. “I’m worried about the long-term effects, because I don’t believe the economy we have here in Grand Junction, even prior to the virus, really sustains a lot of economic growth or large business.”
The married couple, both currently employed as essential workers, decided to organize the “Let Us Go Back to Work” protest rally.
“We’re seeing people needing to get divorces now,” Mary said. “People are having to go to food shelters that have never had to go before. Food lines are all across this country. We haven’t seen that in 100 years.”
In addition to financial impact, Mark is concerned about increases in divorces, domestic violence and child abuse. He also cited Mesa County’s suicide rate, which historically has been higher than the national average.
Mark called Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home orders a ‘one-size-fits-all approach’, citing Mesa County's low COVID-19 rate. County data from Friday put the number at 34 positive cases, of which 32 have recovered.
“I believe the governor’s approach is a one-size-fits-all approach,” Mark said. “If you look at rural counties, we don’t have the numbers like you do in the denser, high-population areas. I think the rural counties should have looked at it differently."
Mark added that they respect the governor's efforts and have been taking precautions themselves.
“We wear our masks, we use caution, we wash our hands, we try to be very respectful of what the governor’s trying to do," he said. "We understand it. But we have to look at our own community, our own families, the people who are really hurting and affected.”
Mark, the former Second Vice Chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party, called the event a non-partisan call for people across the political spectrum to voice their concerns about the state response to the coronavirus.
“They’ve been locked up for four or five weeks. Maybe they just want to come out and cruise with an American flag on their vehicle,” Mark said. “This is non-partisan. This has nothing to do with President Trump’s calls (for re-opening states) or any of that. It’s about the people of Mesa County.”
“They’ve taken our right to assemble. It’s gone,” Mary said. “This is not America. We need to put Americans back to work and re-open America. This new normal is not the way it should be.”