Dr. Kara Harmon’s goal is for veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to have something much better to do than come see her and her team every week.
Harmon manages the Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Hospital’s Center for Post Traumatic Growth, a clinical team that helps veterans reduce PTSD symptoms and increase functionality, which started work about a year ago.
Harmon, a psychologist, said since then the V.A. has been able to serve about seven times more veterans than they could previously.
Dozens of veterans are now able to access PTSD treatments within weeks of seeking help, Harmon said.
“We used to have such a limited amount of people available to do those (PTSD treatments),” Harmon said.
The team consists of Harmon, a psychiatrist, a psychologist specializing in substance-use, a nurse practitioner, a social worker who works with victims of sexual trauma and a peer support specialist.
According to Harmon, close to 8 million adults in the U.S. deal with PTSD symptoms each year, and anyone who has experienced a trauma can have PTSD symptoms, not just veterans.
TYPICAL RESPONSE TO ATYPICAL SITUATIONS
That said, the rate of PTSD symptoms among those deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan is about 11-12%. Among Desert Storm veterans, the incidence rate of PTSD is about 12% and the rate is 13% among Vietnam veterans, and up to 30% among Vietnam veterans who were drafted, Harmon said.
PTSD is a “typical response to an atypical situation,” Harmon said.
According to Harmon, symptoms of PTSD can include re-experiencing the trauma through nightmares, intrusive memories or flashbacks; avoiding things that might remind them of the trauma such as crowds or driving; negative emotions, thinking shifts and the inability to access positive thinking; being keyed-up, on-edge, having sleep problems or being easily startled; and self medication or adrenaline-seeking behavior to feel something that’s not negative.
The center focuses on two types of therapy to treat PTSD symptoms: Prolonged Exposure Therapy and Cognitive Processing Therapy. Both therapies take place over the course of 3-4 months and include weekly sessions and daily homework, Harmon said.
Prolonged Exposure Therapy helps the patient directly process the trauma memory, Harmon said.
The treatment includes “Imaginal exposure,” which involves the patient describing the trauma memory in detail, according to the American Psychological Association.
It also includes “In vivo” exposure, which involves confronting the stimuli associated with the trauma outside of therapy.
Cognitive Processing Therapy is heavily based in writing, Harmon said, and focuses on “stuck points,” which are thoughts that keep people stuck in the trauma.
PTSD symptoms represent a shift in processing in both the brain and the body, Harmon said, and these therapies target both sides of the reaction.
“PTSD is not about weakness or not trying hard enough,” Harmon said. “There has actually been a shift in the brain and the body.”
FOCUS ON GROWTH
The therapies the center uses can help process different kinds of trauma, Harmon said, including sexual trauma, which the center pays a lot of attention to.
About 23% of women in the military report sexual trauma, Harmon said. She also said more than half of those in the military who report sexual trauma are men. She said 55% of women in the military report sexual harassment, and 38% of men in the military report sexual harassment.
The center is called the Center for Post Traumatic Growth, Harmon said, because it focuses on approaching the trauma and being proactive instead of avoiding it.
The treatment starts with a consultation in which the patient learns about short term and long term treatments that help the patient understand themselves better.
In the early part of the treatment they also try to get the patient’s loved ones on board, as people have a lower chance of developing PTSD symptoms if they have solid social support, Harmon said.
Harmon said the team assesses patients’ values in addition to their symptoms to help patients shift their worlds to become more “approach-oriented,” and also tries to integrate their interests into the treatment.
“We figure out how they want to grow and then figure out creative, teamwork-based ways of getting them there,” Harmon said.
The treatments take an average of 3-4 months to take hold, Harmon said, and the team considers a patient done with treatment when the patient’s ability to function in life has improved such that they can go to events, hug their kids, put food on the table and otherwise conduct their lives normally.
Considering PTSD symptoms typically exist for years, if not decades before treatment is sought, 3-4 months is a pretty good return, Harmon said.
Harmon said resources for those suffering from PTSD, as well as family and friends of those suffering, can be found at https://www.ptsd.va.gov/.
“You can recover,” Harmon said. “You can get your life back.”