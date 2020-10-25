The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, Ouray Ranger District and Bureau of Land Management are asking for input on a project from Ouray Silver Mines, Inc., according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The proposal from OSMI asks to connect one of its tunnels with public land to access mineral deposits. It is currently in the feasibility stage and an environmental assessment is required.
“No post-leasing surface disturbance is anticipated on NFS lands as part of this action,” the news release said.
OSMI has submitted a proposal to lease approximately 152 acres of National Forest lands and connect it with a tunnel for OSMI’s Revenue-Virginius Silver mine. Within the land, OSMI claims, are locatable minerals such as silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc mineral deposits.
Because there would be no surface disturbance, the primary focus for the environmental assessment would be how the project could impact water resources.
If things go well, the project could extend the life of the Revenue-Virginius Silver mine by several years, according to a legal notice of application.
According to the document, it could also provide, “employment opportunities and contributing to the local and regional economy.”
The deadline for public input is Nov. 13. Comments can be submitted online on the Ouray Silver Mines, Inc. Fringe Lease page on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service’s website.