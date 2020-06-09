A group of about 15 public defenders left their desks and stood outside the Mesa County Justice Center to join their colleagues across the nation in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday.
“This is my staff and I’m very proud of all of them,” Steve Colvin, head of the Grand Junction Public Defender Office, said.
He said everyone outside the courthouse took a couple hours off work to be out there to protest police brutality and social injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
“Nationwide public defenders are making their voices heard regarding equality and justice,” he said. “My staff is here to show public defenders stand for (the Black Lives Matter movement).”
He said they were there for all those who get mistreated by the criminal justice system.
Other public defenders offices, including some in Colorado, joined the public defender march on Monday, which began at the San Francisco Hall of Justice, according to the Public Defenders for Radical Justice Facebook page.
“We kneel to honor Breonna Taylor, Mario Woods, Jessica Williams and too many others. We kneel to honor the intergenerational resilience of all black families in the daily struggle to be treated with dignity,” the group’s Facebook post read.