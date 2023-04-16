Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education members Angela Lema, rear left, and Will Jones, rear right. discuss topics with residents Saturday at the board coffee meeting at Nisley Elementary School.
Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education members Angela Lema, left, and Will Jones discuss topics with resident during the Board Coffee event at Nisley Elementary Saturday.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Saturday morning’s Coffee with the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board started with a discussion of one controversial topic and ended with another.
Almost 20 people gathered at Nisley Elementary School on Saturday morning to interface with board members Will Jones and Angela Lema. The first topic people began to air their thoughts about was the decision to close East Middle School.
The closure comes at a time when the school district is facing a drop in student enrollment and staffing shortages, among other things.
“We’re getting a lot of calls about school closures,” Jones said. “I want to make it clear that this is not something we ever wanted to do. I’ve been in the community 30 years, I’m a football coach, my kid is in the district. We never wanted to close schools. It’s not something we take joy in doing. It’s one of the saddest things in the world.”
Jones referenced school closures on the Front Range, saying “this isn’t just a Mesa County issue.”
He specifically mentioned Jefferson County Public Schools, which voted unanimously to close 16 elementary schools in 2022 amid plummeting enrollment.
Some attendees voiced praise for the work Superintendent Brian Hill has been doing, which was echoed by Lema.
Shortly after, Tracy Seremak, a teacher at Palisade High School, said she worried about a bubbling mental health problem amongst educators and urged Lema and Jones to be conscientious about it.
Things took a drastic turn when Rick Weber, a horse trainer from Whitewater, addressed the crowd.
“I want you all to be open to what I’m about to say,” Weber said. “It’s a contentious topic, that’s for sure. What I’m talking about is letting teachers conceal carry in schools.”
Weber’s remarks elicited a groan of disagreement from a select handful.
Weber spoke at length about the benefits of arming a few teachers in schools throughout the district. On several occasions he cited a book he brought, “The Bias Against Guns: Why Almost Everything You’ve Heard About Gun Control Is Wrong” by John Lott, and even told one woman he’d mail her a copy of it.
After Weber made his case, several hands is the crowd shot up, eager to either support or counter the notion.
The room was split, with some arguing in favor of the idea, while others earnestly opposed the concept.
“I’m not saying it is the answer, but I’m also not saying that we haven’t looked into (arming teachers) as a possibility,” Jones said.
An ideological tug of war ensued for nearly one hour. Weber politely listened to those who proposed counterpoints, some teachers themselves, and then spoke again.
“Think about the difference it would make if a couple, not many, but a couple staff members in any given school were trained and armed. Think about what that would mean from a safety standpoint,” Weber said. “My wife, Linda, concealed carries, and you’d never know. You could shake her by the ankles upside down and her weapon wouldn’t fall out. This would be a way of fighting back against these rotten criminals who shoot up schools.”
“ This could make our children, our community and our schools safer.”