Four members of the Mesa County Board of Public Health have resigned in protest, but its director, Jeff Kuhr, said he’s planning to stick around to see what happens next before deciding what to do.
The four members — Will Hays, Errol Snider, Gretchen Gore and Deborah Monaghan — all quit because they refused to fire Kuhr at the request of the Mesa County Board of Commissioners over what the Board of Public Health said was weak or unsubstantiated reasons.
In a joint resignation letter, the four said they did so because the commissioners wouldn’t let go of their campaign to get Kuhr fired, saying a planned special public hearing on the matter the commissioners were to hold on Monday would have been nothing more than a dog-and-pony show to justify what they’ve already decided to do behind closed doors.
“It is clear that we are at an impasse and that the sole purpose of the special meeting is to remove the current Board of Health so that a newly appointed board can terminate Mr. Kuhr’s employment,” the four wrote.
“It is clear to us that your decision to remove us has already been made, regardless of the information that we have provided you in previous correspondence, our assurances that we will hold Jeff and the agency to the newly adopted action plan, or any information that may be presented at the proposed special meeting,” they added. “The public disagreement and conflict between our boards is a distraction that undermines the incredible work of the team at Mesa County Public Health, and continues to create a divide in public opinion, neither of which serves the citizens.”
All of this stems from an audit the commissioners had done earlier this year, which claimed Kuhr and the board weren’t following proper county procurement and contract procedures, and donating money to area groups. Although the board acknowledged some procedures weren’t followed to the letter, they said those donations were to organizations in the Grand Valley that directly relate to its public health mission.
Regardless of their newly approved plans to address the commissioners’ concerns, Hays said the commissioners made their intentions abundantly clear in a Tuesday letter from County Attorney Todd Starr to the public health board’s attorneys, David Scanga and Michael Russell.
In February, the commissioners said they had no intention of replacing the public health board to get their way.
Tuesday’s letter, along with several other documents cited in this story, were obtained by The Daily Sentinel through Colorado Open Record Act requests to both the commissioners and the public health department.
The commissioners decided to call a special public meeting to consider ousting the health board despite changes they made last Friday at the behest of Commissioner Janet Rowland, some of which was the subject of a quickly called executive session, which was Rowland’s first meeting on the board since she was appointed as its fifth member last month.
Immediately after the meeting, the board approved changes to its plan in open session, then the two boards went into a joint executive session, ostensibly to continue that discussion.
At that open portion of the meeting, Rowland thanked the rest of the board for making the changes, but said, “I don’t think it’s enough, and I have no trust that Jeff will follow any of this.”
NEW ALLEGATIONS
Those closed-door sessions were in response to a May 2 letter from the commissioners to the public health board detailing additional allegations against Kuhr.
Although the public health board made changes to its “action plan” to address the commissioners’ initial allegations, Hays said in a response letter that their new “evidence” was “misleading and overstate issues” the panel had been trying to address.
“The information that has come to light demonstrates unequivocally that the issues identified are not isolated incidents, nor can they be attributed to mere misrepresentations of policies,” the three commissioners wrote in that May 2 letter. “A comprehensive review of all relevant documentation reveals a persistent and deliberate pattern of fraudulent practices, deceit and intentional financial mismanagement, which clearly demonstrates a long and ongoing pattern of misconduct.”
Commissioners started to make allegations of wrongdoings by Kuhr after conducting a partial audit of the department’s finances, finding that he used department money — $219 — to purchase alcohol for his employees at team-building sessions, entered into contracts without following proper procurement procedures, and maintained what Rowland called a “slush fund” of sorts, giving money to groups the commissioners believed have little to nothing to do with the department’s job or mission.
As a result, they called on the health board, which oversees the department but are appointed by the commissioners, to fire Kuhr.
The pubic health board, however, repeatedly declined to do so, saying that although some procedures were not properly followed, none of the issues rose to the level of fireable offenses.
Commissioners also requested, and got, an investigation from the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, which determined that a criminal case could be made against Kuhr. The commissioners, however, decided not to press charges, and continue to say they don’t plan to.
AFFIDAVITS
The commissioners’ “new evidence” stem from three affidavits from five former employees of the health department, all of whom said Kuhr or his management staff issued improper orders, mostly dealing with how employees were billed under certain grants.
Two of those affidavits were from Brenda Moore, the county’s human resources director. One discusses her time working at the department from 2011 to 2013, while the other detailed interviews she conducted with three former department workers: Aislynn Tolman-Hill, Shane Chatfield and Greg Rajnowski, all of whom worked at the department in various roles starting as far back as 2006, before Kuhr started working there.
Each said the department was charging some expenses to various grants that were not approved under those grant agreements, such as for food or employee work time.
“His work was charged to grants he didn’t work on,” Moore said of Chatfield.
“Many of Jeff’s meetings with staff were not paid for by staff and alcohol was purchased,” Moore added, referring to what Rajnowski told her. “They are logged to BOH as credit card, but not broken out what was purchased.”
A third affidavit was signed by Shelly Vehik, who works for Moore as the senior benefits manager in the county’s HR department.
In it, she claims Kuhr’s administrative staff often would ask her to increase or decrease an employee’s timecard and charge them to certain grants to ensure that they were fully spent by the end of a year.
Vehik worked at the health department from 2008 to 2014. Kuhr started there in 2011.
The affidavits for Moore and Vehik were notarized by a third county worker in Moore’s office, Kristen Cole, who is Moore’s employee relations specialist.
In his response letter, done on behalf of the four public health board members, Hays wrote that allegations made in the affidavits were nothing more than hearsay, and based on isolated incidents that occurred as much as a decade ago.
Hays wrote that initially Rowland wanted to have videotaped meetings with former public health employees with her and members of the health board in attendance. Hays wrote that a better way to handle it was for any former employee to come forward on their own to file a complaint with the county’s HR department, as is normal procedure.
“I believe and continue to believe that the process outlined by Commissioner Rowland was inappropriate,” Hays wrote. “It appears that the Mesa County HR department instead has been actively soliciting statements from numerous former employees going back many years and then making reports to the Board of County Commissioners.”
The affidavits also say that there have been numerous exit interviews and complaints filed against Kuhr and some members of the public health board over the years, but nothing ever came of them.
In her affidavit, Moore later acknowledged that a file of those exit interviews has disappeared.
“Moore claims that Mesa County HR quit logging exit interviews and kept data in a private folder that HR lost,” Hays wrote in his response letter. “She claims she again began logging exit interviews in 2017, but refused to share the data with the BOH.”
ANONYMOUS SURVEYS
Kuhr pointed out to The Sentinel that in the five years the department has been conducting annual job-satisfaction surveys of public health department workers, at no time has any employee made allegations or even hinted of any improprieties or wrongdoings.
Those surveys, which had a participation rate of more than 90% of rank-and-file workers and are conducted anonymously, include hundreds of comments from those workers.
While some of the comments focused on improving communication between management and their employees, others praised the department administrators for listening to them, and acting on their comments.
Some of the comments in the most recent survey acknowledges issues between the department and the commissioners.
In response to one question — “What one thing gets in the way of doing your best work at this agency?” — some employees wrote such things as:
“Politics,” “The county. We get hung up on their unimportant details,” “Lack of trust/micromanagement,” “The time it takes for approvals and decisions,” and “Other Mesa County agencies that don’t recognize our great work and don’t appreciate our accomplishments.”
MISSING RECEIPTS
The affidavits also claim Kuhr purposely lost or didn’t turn in receipts for some of the expenses he’s made over the past decade, claiming that Kuhr’s missing receipts were part of a deliberate attempt to cover up alcohol being purchased on his department credit card.
A department database showing all of Kuhr’s credit card purchases since he first started to head the department 12 years ago show that only 45 receipts are missing out of 1,916, which is a ratio of 0.43%.
Nearly half of those missing receipts were for parking, primarily from meters that don’t dispense receipts. Nine were for lunches, five for breakfasts and three for dinners, one of which was a lunch meeting with former Commissioner Rose Pugliese.
Kuhr often would pay for meals with current and previous county commissioners, including Pugliese, Scott McInnis and Steve Acquafresca, but none of them indicate alcohol was purchased at those meals.
Kuhr also had receipts for meals and parking for three meetings with Rowland, two of which were held at the Breckenridge Ale House. He also used his credit card to pay the $415 registration fee for Rowland to attend the American Public Health Association 2021 conference in Atlanta, which included some of her meals.
The database lists no meals or any other paid event with the other two commissioners, Cody Davis and Bobbie Daniel.
The commissioners don’t have the power to fire Kuhr directly because he is contracted and hired directly by the board of public health. Only about 4% of the department’s $11.8 million annual budget comes from the county, although it does provide in-kind appropriations through building space and other services. The bulk of that budget stems from state and federal sources.
Rowland said the commissioners plan to hold a special public meeting sometime next week to make temporary appointments to the public health board, but will follow its normal procedure of accepting applications from county residents interested in serving on the panel. That process could take several months.
“We assure the public that we are diligently working to ensure a seamless transition, safeguarding the continued provision of essential public health services and sustaining the excellent work they have been undertaking,” the commissioners wrote in a statement.
If whomever the commissioners replace on the new public health board does choose to terminate Kuhr, the department would be liable for paying him the remainder of his $190,000-a-year salary, a three-month bonus and any accrued benefits, such as accrued vacation time and reimbursement of expenses, all of which is delineated in his 2023 employment contract.
The public health board meets every two months, and its next meeting is set for Thursday, May 25.