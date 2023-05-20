Four members of the Mesa County Board of Public Health have resigned in protest, but its director, Jeff Kuhr, said he’s planning to stick around to see what happens next before deciding what to do.

The four members — Will Hays, Errol Snider, Gretchen Gore and Deborah Monaghan — all quit because they refused to fire Kuhr at the request of the Mesa County Board of Commissioners over what the Board of Public Health said was weak or unsubstantiated reasons.

