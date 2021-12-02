Mesa County Public Health is warning people to be extra cautious about COVID-19 in response to the omicron variant having appeared in the U.S., especially given how badly Mesa County fared when the delta variant appeared here.
“We’re in a position now as a county where it’s up to the public to protect themselves any way they can,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said Wednesday, the same day that U.S. health officials announced that a person in California had been found to be infected with the omicron variant.
Those protective measures include hosting events outside if possible, wearing masks in indoor spaces, social distancing and practicing proper hygiene.
Family and friend gatherings are the greatest source of transmission, Kuhr said, so taking proper precautions during the holidays is extra important.
In preparation for the omicron variant, the county is sequencing every test it administers for variants, Kuhr said, but that’s a process that can take up to 10 days, so the county might not know right away if or when the omicron variant appears.
The appearance of omicron hearkens back to this summer when Mesa County was the first place in Colorado to confirm a case of the delta variant, which proceeded to hit the county “pretty hard,” Kuhr said.
“Ultimately that’s what we’re trying to avoid,” Kuhr said.
Overall, case numbers are trending down from mid-November, but Kuhr recalled cases were extremely low before the delta variant hit, and then they were back to high levels.
“We’re trending down. Cross your fingers, but we don’t know what omicron has in store for us so let’s keep it out of here as best we can,” Kuhr said.
For those who already have COVID-19, Kuhr announced a clinic that will provide monoclonal antibody treatment is expected to open in Fruita sometime next week.
“I think people will be excited, but more info to come,” Kuhr said.
Kuhr said he hopes the clinic is able to help cut down on the county’s hospitalization numbers, which remain high even though case numbers have been lower in the past week.
According to Public Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard, Mesa County hospital beds are 93.6% occupied, with 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 50 of which are Mesa County residents.
Per the dashboard, 85% of COVID patients hospitalized in the last two weeks were unvaccinated.
Kuhr noted the county has experienced a high rate of COVID-19 deaths in November despite half the county’s eligible population being vaccinated. There were 46 COVID-19 deaths in November 2021, and 51 in November 2020.
According to the dashboard, 79% of those who died from COVID-19 in the past two weeks were unvaccinated.
“It really is a testament to the severity of the delta variant,” Kuhr said.
Kuhr said higher severity is his fear with the omicron variant.
“We just don’t know what it’s going to be yet,” Kuhr said.
Kuhr said no new restrictions are planned right now, but public health has expanded its vaccination clinic hours because of increased demand.
For those ages 12 and up, vaccinations are available Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Kuhr encouraged those getting vaccinated at Public Health’s clinic to sign up for an appointment online in order to avoid long wait times.
The county’s vaccination clinic hours for kids ages 5 to 11 (the kids are in separate rooms when being vaccinated) are now 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m on Wednesdays. Appointments are required.
With people continuing to receive first doses and others looking to get boosters, the demand for vaccinations is “definitely there,” Kuhr said.
He said public health wants to make sure those who want the vaccine can get it.