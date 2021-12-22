Mesa County Public Health and the county’s hospitals are encouraging residents to take precautions against COVID-19 as hospital capacity is limited.
“COVID-19 is still a health crisis impacting hospitals and local communities,” a joint press release between the area hospitals and MCPH said.
According to Mesa County Public Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 96.4% of hospital beds and staffed ICU beds in the county are in use, and 66 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 48 county residents.
Per the dashboard, 85% of COVID-19 hospital admissions in the past two weeks, 81% of new cases and 78% of deaths were unvaccinated.
“Mesa County’s hospitals have been working in close collaboration since the beginning of the pandemic. Each has surge and other capacity and staffing plans and work to make sure we’re leveraging all available community resources,” Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Public Health for Mesa County, said in the release. “Very high case rates of COVID remain in Mesa County, and last month was the deadliest month on record for deaths due to COVID-19.”
In addition, Mesa County Public Health is worried about the omicron variant, which has been detected in Garfield County.
The release encouraged everyone age 5 or older to get vaccinated or a booster if eligible, get a flu shot, wear masks in indoor public spaces, get tested for COVID-19 if experiencing symptoms, stay home when sick and keep gatherings small and outdoors when possible.
Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Stefany Busch said in an email, “at this time, MCPH has no plans to implement any restrictions/mandates. We continue to educate our community on the most effective ways to prevent transmission and severe illness, such as vaccination, monoclonal antibody treatment, and mitigation strategies like mask-wearing and social distancing.”
Delta County reported four additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s death toll from the virus to 115. Through November there have been 304 COVID-19 deaths in Mesa County.
Hospital capacity is also a concern in Delta County, particularly with other seasonal illnesses such as RSV and flu on the rise, according to a Delta County press release.
“With the holidays upon us, it’s more important than ever to continue to take every possible precaution available to keep you and your family healthy; Delta County Health Department continues to strongly encourage all Delta County residents to get vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor settings and large gatherings, wash your hands thoroughly and often, and stay home if you aren’t feeling well!” the release stated.