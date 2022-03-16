The COVID-19 testing site at the Mesa County Fairgrounds is set to close March 26 and other COVID-19 operations are being scaled back in response to a decrease in cases in Mesa County and nationwide.
Cases are down following a surge caused by the omicron COVID-19 variant, according to Mesa County Public Health Spokesperson Stefany Busch, as are COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
“Illness levels have dropped off dramatically,” Busch said.
With illness levels low, the county is closing the testing center at the fairgrounds, although residents will still be able to get at-home tests from the county and Colorado Mesa University’s testing site will remain open.
Similarly, the county is scaling back its vaccine operations, Busch said.
COVID-19 vaccines are currently available at the Health and Human Services building from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, but Public Health is looking to move vaccine operations to Public Health’s Immunization Clinic, which requires appointments.
This falls in line with an announcement from the state of Colorado that it is shifting vaccination sites to traditional healthcare settings.
Busch said anyone looking for the COVID-19 vaccination should call ahead. COVID-19 vaccines remain free of charge.
In addition to the testing and vaccination sites, public health is also scaling back its case investigation and contract tracing team, which once numbered upwards of 30 employees, to focus more on preventing outbreaks in high-risk settings.
Public health is also reducing the frequency of updates to its COVID-19 data dashboard, which will move to being updated weekly instead of daily.
“Pulling back and slowly reducing the level of our response has been more methodical and planned — we’re confident the time is right,” Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said.
If the county should see a spike in cases, Busch said public health is maintaining the ability to scale operations back up.
Busch said public health learned a lot early in the pandemic about being flexible.
“If we need to pick things back up, absolutely we have the ability to do that,” Busch said.