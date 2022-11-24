Mesa County’s COVID-19 transmission in the community is currently high, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Mesa County Public Health has reported 278 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, according to its COVID-19 data dashboard.
“We know COVID-19 is still circulating in our community,” Public Health Spokesperson Sarah Gray said.
Gray said that although COVID-19 transmission is at its highest levels since July, the current transmission rate is still well below the peak transmission rates for the omicron and delta variants.
With rates of transmission climbing just before the holidays, Public Health is urging residents to take precautions such as being aware of symptoms, staying home when sick, testing for COVID-19 before large gatherings stay up to date on vaccinations, wash hands and consider masking in indoor public spaces.
COVID-19 isn’t the only worry right now, as rates of other respiratory illnesses are climbing in the county.
“Respiratory viruses are a concern right now,” Gray said.
Mesa County’s flu season doesn’t usually peak until January through March, Gray said, but respiratory syncytial virus, a.k.a RSV, has become prevalent in the county.
RSV is an airborne virus that causes infections in the respiratory tract, and it spreads very easily, according to Gray.
One local hospital has reported 23 cases of RSV, according to Public Health. Gray said two childcare facilities have reported outbreaks.
Older people, babies and immunocompromised people are at higher risk for respiratory illnesses, Gray said, so people need to take extra precautions when interacting with those folks.
For those looking for resources to combat these illnesses, Public Health is still operating its vaccine clinic, as well as offering COVID-19 tests, outbreak help and its information line.
“We’re here to help and support in any way we can,” Gray said.