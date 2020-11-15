School District 51 officials are evaluating school boundaries and are seeking input from parents and the public.
District 51 marked calendars for six Zoom meetings where the boundaries for three elementary schools, two high schools and one hybrid school will be discussed. Anyone is welcome to the meetings but must register in order to attend.
“While the meetings are designed for parent input, all meetings are open to the public and will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom,” according to a District 51 news release.
The first meeting on Monday will pertain to Fruita Monument High School and Fruita 8/9. On Wednesday, the discussion will be geared toward Tope Elementary School families. Then on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, the focus will be on Appleton Elementary and Pomona Elementary, respectively. The final days of meetings will take place on Dec. 8 for Grand Junction High School, and Dec. 9 will be a follow up meeting for Grand Junction and Fruita Monument high schools.
The discussions are taking place because of an anticipated enrollment increase in the areas of Appleton and Fruita Monument High School, the release said.
High attendance at Appleton has been on the collective mind of District 51 for a while now. At a board of education meeting earlier this year, the board and district discussed widening the boundaries for Rimrock Elementary and the new Monument Ridge Elementary School to alleviate crowding issues at Appleton.
To reserve a spot in the Zoom meetings, the public should email the district at communications@d51.org. Anyone RSVPing must provide the date of the meeting they want to attend and request to be emailed the link to the Zoom meeting. Zoom accounts can be made for free at zoom.us/signup.