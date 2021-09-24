Two major bills to create new public-lands protections in Colorado were added this week to a defense measure in the U.S. House of Representatives.
U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, succeeded in persuading the House to vote to amend the National Defense Authorization Act to include her Protecting American Wilderness, or PAW, Act, which would protect more than 1.3 million acres in Colorado, California and Washington. It includes some 660,000 acres in Colorado that she has been seeking for years to have designated as wilderness, including in Mesa County, through her Colorado Wilderness Act.
Meanwhile, Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, was able to get an amendment to the defense measure passed to include the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act and Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act. The CORE measure would withdraw some 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from future oil and gas leasing. It also would provide for wilderness or other conservation designations for other lands from Colorado's central mountains to southwest Colorado, and would resolve decades of uncertainty regarding the Curecanti National Recreation Area west of Gunnison by formally designating its boundaries.
The House was moving on Thursday toward a possible vote on the overall defense bill late in the day.
The Colorado Wilderness Act that DeGette long has pursued would provide protections for many lower-elevation Bureau of Land Management lands, locally including in areas such as the Little Bookcliffs and Demaree, Bangs and Roubideau canyons.
Some of the 36 areas the measure would protect are used by the military’s high-altitude aviation training site in Eagle County. It's used for training helicopter pilots in mountain conditions. While DeGette's wilderness proposal has prompted some concern about possible impacts on that site's operations, she said during House floor proceedings this week that her proposal is partly "about ensuring that some of our nation’s most elite military pilots have the opportunity – and the space they need – to train.”
DeGette's PAW Act previously passed the House earlier this year with the CORE bill folded into it. The version of the PAW bill added to the defense measure this week doesn't include CORE, which instead is included separately through Neguse's amendment.
“We are committed to getting this (CORE) bill signed into law and delivering for the people of Colorado. We will take any opportunity we can to get this done," Neguse said in a prepared statement.
Democrats' Colorado public-lands bills face a stiffer test in the Senate due to the Democrats' razor-thin control of the Senate. Including them in a larger measure such as a defense bill can be a means for trying to get them through Congress when they might not pass as standalone measures.
Earlier this month, Neguse was able to successfully include funding for the Thompson Divide protections in proposed budget-bill language reported out of the House Natural Resources Committee.
The Colorado land protections sought by DeGette and Neguse are opposed by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, whose 3rd Congressional District includes much of the land that would be affected. She objects to protections that would prohibit other uses such as an energy development.