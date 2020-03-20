Ski areas are closed down. Spring weather has begun to arrive, at least in fits and starts. And a lot of people suddenly have time on their hands, perhaps as students whose schools are closed or people who unfortunately aren’t working due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The result is a lot of people looking to get out and hike, camp or otherwise take advantage of public lands. And public-land managers are welcoming those visitors for now, as they and health officials work to try to make sure such outings are providing a healthy outlet for people and not contributing to COVID-19’s spread.
Colorado National Monument’s visitor center closed Tuesday as a safety precaution but the monument remains open, and on Wednesday it began waiving entrance fees based on a directive to the National Park Service from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.
“Our visitation has definitely gone up,” said monument spokeswoman Arlene Jackson, pointing to an influx of people who have encountered closures of things such as ski areas and decided to seek out another recreation option.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife also is experiencing an increase in visits to state parks. And Eric Coulter, a local spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management, said his agency is seeing more recreation activity such as trail use as the weather improves and ski areas have been prematurely closed due to COVID-19.
He said on Wednesday that the local BLM within the last few days received a lot of inquiries about camping opportunities, which could be related to recent events in Moab, Utah. Health officials there this week put a halt to most stays at lodges and campgrounds amid concern that recreationists swarming to town could contribute to a virus outbreak that could overwhelm the local hospital.
How outdoor recreation and associated facilities should be managed locally in light of the COVID-19 concerns is high on the minds of public-land agencies and local health officials, who have been in contact this week on that very subject, including on a joint conference call.
Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health, said there is separation between people out on trails. That’s a reference to the social-distancing concept that’s being preached as one form of reducing COVID-19’s spread. He said places such as parking lots and restrooms are where issues have the potential to arise.
Kuhr said he first started thinking about the issue earlier in the week when the Grand Mesa Nordic Council asked him if it should end its operations due to the increased traffic its trails were seeing after Powderhorn Mountain Resort shut down.
One thing that emerged in consultation with the Nordic Council and public-land agencies was that restrooms could be cleaned more frequently in light of the virus concern. That’s something that’s now occurring at facilities such as those managed by the BLM, Park Service and CPW, and at the U.S. Forest Service trailhead toilets for Nordic Council trail, which the council continues to groom.
Officials also are urging visitors to take all of the COVID-19 precautions that they should be so aware of by now, such as keeping at least six feet from others and staying home if sick.
“We continue to encourage people to say healthy, get outdoors, do something,” said CPW spokesman Randy Hampton. “… I think everybody wants those healthy activities to continue, but to continue in a way that is responsible.”
The Western Values Project on Wednesday said Bernhardt’s directive to waive park fees runs counter to pleas from officials in rural areas such as Moab worried about the possible impacts of high visitation to parks and other lands. And the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, made up partly of current and retired Park Service employees, said encouraging more people to visit parks could endanger employees and visitors.
Jackson, of Colorado National Monument, cited a public health benefit of the entrance fee waiver, noting the potential for transfer for germs between people when cash and credit cards are used to buy passes.
She said, “You can’t keep a six-foot distance from somebody if you’re trying to hand them something — not easily, I should say.”
She said the Park Service believes monument activities such as driving on Rim Rock Drive, hiking and camping can safely occur within Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which is why the monument remains open other than its visitor center.
“I think to be able to get out in these beautiful landscapes is definitely a mental health break, causes stress levels to go down and just to feel better about ourselves, and I think it’s really important that we’re able to stay open for that,” she said.
On Thursday Bernhardt directed the BLM to suspend collection of site-specific standard amenity and day-use fees at recreation sites and areas. But the waiver doesn’t apply to camping, and Coulter wasn’t aware of any such fees that are normally collected locally.
Coulter said the COVID-19 situation as it applies to public lands remains fluid and evolving. “Things are kind of changing by the day,” he said.
Said Kuhr, “I would say that what we’re doing is certainly going to be evaluated very frequently.”
He said he’s willing to see how things work for now when it comes to outdoor recreation issues. “I do have faith in us as individuals to social-distance ourselves,” he said.
Kuhr also sees the health benefits of people getting outside for fresh air and exercise, and said he wants to see what level of crowding may occur.
He said if sites such as parking lots get overwhelmed, “then we’ll have that discussion.”