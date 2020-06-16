For 50 hours this summer, anyway, David Lesh shouldn’t have time to get in more trouble related to actions on area public lands and his social media posts about them.
The 34-year-old Denver resident has agreed with prosecutors to perform 50 hours of public service and pay $500 in connection with violations on national forest land last year on Independence Pass above Aspen. The resolution comes as he faces new public criticism and likely legal action for disobeying the rules at Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon this month by walking on an iconic log floating in the much-visited lake, something he documented in an Instagram photo.
The terms of the resolution of Independence Pass case were laid out Tuesday during a hearing by telephone presided over by federal Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher, who is based in Grand Junction. At the same time, however, Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Hautzinger indicated that he plans to pursue misdemeanor charges after having just learned from Forest Service rangers about the Hanging Lake incident and another incident this year in which Lesh allegedly rode his snowmobile on closed public lands at Keystone Resort.
“All of these are documented by photographs the defendant took and posted on social media,” Hautzinger said during the hearing.
Lesh, who according to his Hanging Lake post moved to Colorado 15 years ago and was making his first visit to Hanging Lake, owns the Virtika clothing company. He got in trouble with the Forest Service last July when he rode his snowmobile where it wasn’t allowed on Independence Pass, reportedly crossing fragile high-alpine tundra in the process.
He was ticketed for possessing or using a motorized vehicle in designated wilderness, snowmobiling in a restricted national forest area, damaging any natural feature or other U.S. property, and selling or offering for sale merchandise or conducting any work activity based on his actions on the national forest. Photos posted to Lesh’s Instagram page showed a man appearing to be Lesh riding a snowmobile with the Virtika logo on it, with the July 4 post saying “Independence Pass on Independence Day. That’s a first,” according to a Forest Service investigation. A posting on the outing also was on Virtika’s Facebook page. Lesh reportedly was accompanied by a second snowmobiler.
In August, Lesh was in the news again when he and a passenger weren’t injured when he crash-landed a plane in water off the California coast. He said he experienced engine failure.
The alleged incident at Keystone this spring reportedly occurred at a terrain park after state ski resorts had been closed due to COVID-19.
Lesh is facing considerable public backlash for his latest stunt, at Hanging Lake. The Forest Service and partners have been working in recent years to limit impacts to the ecosystem at the lake and trail leading to it, including through a new permit system limiting daily visits.
“We’ve heard from a number of people that have seen the (social media) posts and are reporting them to us and they’re very concerned about potential impacts to Hanging Lake,” said David Boyd, spokesman for the White River National Forest.
More than 13,000 people have signed a change.org petition asking that Gov. Jared Polis revoke Lesh’s business license over his many actions. It says he has repeatedly violated regulations “protecting various Colorado landmarks, and then used his platform as a business owner to encourage others to do the same.”
The petition says he swam in Hanging Lake — something also prohibited — and “then encouraged people to use it as a restroom.”
Boyd said he didn’t know if Lesh swam in the lake, but the incident remains under investigation.
The “restroom” reference isn’t entirely clear, but apparently is related to social media comments following Lesh’s post. A screen shot obtained by the Forest Service contains a comment offering $100 to anyone sending a picture of them defecating on the log, but it’s not entirely apparent from that shot if the remark is Lesh’s.
A Virtika social media post with Lesh on the log described him as testing out the company’s new board shorts “on the world’s most sacred log,” with the comment ending with a laughing emoji.
Lesh said on his Instagram post that before people feel compelled to offer their opinion on him walking barefoot on a log, they should consider the measures the Forest Service took to “protect” the Hanging Lake area. He said the agency “destroyed fragile ecosystems by paving roads and parking lots, building trails, bathrooms, visitor center, bridges, walkways, and signage, so hundreds of thousands of people could easily access this place. (Expletive) off.”
Some commenters on Lesh’s posts have suggested he go back to Wisconsin.
At one point, Lesh and his attorney, Stephen Laiche, had hoped to have him do his public service in Wisconsin. But Laiche said during the hearing that a suitable organization there to do that work for couldn’t be found. Lesh is now planning to do work for Only One Inc., which Laiche described as a Native American project in Boulder.
Lesh has a tentative Sept. 15 court date, should he face charges on the recent incidents, or change his mind on the terms for resolving the citations against him, or not complete his service.
If he doesn’t comply with the terms of the agreement or changes his mind, he could be charged with petty offenses for the four violations, and could spend up to six months behind bars and be fined up to $5,000 for each offense if convicted.
Lesh indicated to Gallagher Tuesday that he understood the terms of the resolution.
“It’s very clear. There will be no problem,” he said.