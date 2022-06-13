The City of Grand Junction will hold a Community Recreation Center public workshop Tuesday at the Lincoln Park Barn, 12th Street, south of North Avenue, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The public workshop is part of a series of focus groups and public meetings to collect community input regarding the future of a possible community recreation center. The Community Recreation Center planning process is scheduled to conclude fall of 2022.
This public workshop will feature survey results about the possible future center. The survey results indicated community support for a CRC. The survey was designed to understand preferences related to topics such as overall need, funding, location, facilities, and fees. Additional public input will be collected to steer the plan regarding the future of the possible Community Recreation Center.
The Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture is hosting the 7th annual Take Part in Art free expo on Saturday, June 18 at the Lincoln Park Barn from 9 a.m. to noon. Attendees can learn all about what the Grand Junction area has to offer when it comes to arts and culture.
Hands-on artistic experiences and demonstrations as well as live performances by local performance groups will be part of the event. Attendees will be entered to win artistic prizes when they pick up a Passport to Art and participate in art challenges. For more information, go to www.gjarts.org or call the Grand Junction Parks & Recreation department at 970-254-3866.