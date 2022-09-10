Rainbow fentanyl

The multi-colored fentanyl pills have been called “rainbow fentanyl.”

A local awareness group will hold a Focus on Fentanyl Townhall public meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Colorado Mesa University Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Voices for Awareness, a local nonprofit spreading awareness of the dangers of illicit fentanyl, is the host for the town hall presentation. The event is free and open to all ages.