A local awareness group will hold a Focus on Fentanyl Townhall public meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Colorado Mesa University Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Voices for Awareness, a local nonprofit spreading awareness of the dangers of illicit fentanyl, is the host for the town hall presentation. The event is free and open to all ages.
In a recent news story, Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn said Interstate 70 has a direct correlation to the increase in fentanyl overdose deaths.
In the article, Yahn said that drug dealers like to stop off in Mesa County because there are plenty of people to buy drugs and very little competition for hundreds of miles. Grand Junction’s geographic location marks us as a hub for narcotics smuggling and has recently been termed the “fentanyl funnel.”
The latest concern in the war against fentanyl are “rainbow fentanyl” pills. In the last two weeks, local law enforcement has seized approximately 60,000 of the blue and the multi-colored pills, according a Voices for Awareness news release.
The Drug Enforcement Administration recently advised the public of the emerging trend of colorful fentanyl available across the United States.
“The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.
Voices for Awareness co-Founder Andrea Thomas said the town hall meeting and presentation is a great way for the public to become more educated and have a better understanding on the effects and dangers of fentanyl.
Families think that fentanyl is related to drug users specifically, and this is simply not true, Thomas said in the news release.
Thomas said they want parents to know the facts and have tools to start conversations with their youth to inform them about the effects and dangers of fentanyl.
Speakers at the town hall will include Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell and retired DEA agent Derek Maltz; Jaime Puerta, President of Victims of Illicit Drugs, and Amy Neville, founder of The Alexander Neville Foundation. Puerta and Neville both took part in a short film — “Dead on Arrival”— warning others about the devastation of illicit fentanyl. The film will be shown as part of the Focus on Fentanyl Townhall.
Another Focus on Fentanyl Townhall will be held on Tuesday at the Delta Recreation Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.