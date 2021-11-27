Public menorah lighting in GJ planned during Hanukkah By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Nov 27, 2021 17 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Jewish Festival of Lights is bringing some light to downtown Grand Junction with a public menorah lighting.This event will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday outside the Old Mesa County Courthouse, 544 Rood Ave.Thursday evening will be beginning of the fifth day of Hanukkah, which starts at sundown on Sunday. The event is being organized by the Chabad Jewish Community Center in Aspen in coordination with the Jewish community in the Grand Valley, said Rabbi Sholom Mintz of the Chabad of Aspen.The eight days of Hanukkah celebrate the miracle of one-day’s supply of lamp oil lasting for eight days during a re-dedication of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C.“It’s just about spreading light, doing something kind for someone else,” Mintz said about the holiday. “It’s a dark world. Make it brighter every day.”At Thursday’s event, a menorah will be lit by Fruita City Councilman Matthew Breman, and the program will include Hanukkah songs, hot latkes and crafts, games and chocolate gelt for children. This public menorah lighting is among many happening around the world during Hanukkah, Mintz said.For information about these lightings as well as information and history about the holiday, go to chabad.org.Those with questions about the public menorah lighting can email jewishgj@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Hanukkah Judaism Menorah Sholom Mintz Matthew Breman Lighting Event Craft Holiday Chabad Jewish Community Center Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView