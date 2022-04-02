The Art on the Riverfront Trail (ART) program is returning. The biannual art project is a mural program focused on improving the artistic experience for users of the trail, a city of Grand Junction news release said.
This program is spearheaded by the Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture and the Riverfront Commission with a valleywide coalition of partners, including the Grand Junction Police Department, Public Works, Community Development, Parks and Recreation Departments, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Health Department, Super Rad Art Jam, Urban Trails Committee and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
The program was formed to use art projects at underpasses along the Riverfront Trail and turn them into vibrant and colorful artistic expressions. The murals will change annually or biannually, bringing new and fresh designs to the Riverfront Trail.
“Through ART, we will expand our rich artistic community by providing spaces to nurture budding artists and create a more vibrant environment,” the release said.
Organizers and sponsors of the program have identified five areas along the Riverfront Trail with 12 different locations for murals.
Sites that will be subject to a vetting process are:
n Redlands Parkway underpass
n Lower No Thoroughfare underpass
n Colorado Highway 340 – Riverside underpass
n U. S. Highway 50 – Fifth Street Bridge underpass
Artists will need to apply, and each chosen artist will receive a $1,000 stipend for their project.
The application and information are posted at www.gjcity.org/169/Call-for-Artists. The ART committee has chosen Sept. 17 as the date that the program and painting will begin at each location.
ART is expected to positively impact tourism and economic development by creating a more desirable experience along the Riverfront Trail. Creating a lively environment draws people to the area and positively impacts the surrounding businesses, the release said.