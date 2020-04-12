District attorneys across the state and country face tough decisions when it comes to letting inmates out of jail amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The risk of spreading the virus at detention facilities must be weighed against the public safety risk as criminal justice officials work to ease jail crowding.
At the Mesa County Detention Facility, there were 515 inmates being held on March 11. On Thursday morning, the facility was holding 354 inmates, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein.
Rubinstein said several factors have contributed to this decline, including holding hearings quickly and working with law enforcement to issue summonses in as many cases as possible to ensure the only people being jailed are those who pose a public safety risk.
“We’ve modified arrest standards so that we aren’t arresting people on outstanding misdemeanor and traffic warrants,” he said.
Rubinstein said unnecessary arrests would just introduce another person to the facility who could spread COVID-19.
“As cases have been processed, we’re putting fewer people in,” he added. “People we would normally arrest and give a PR (personal recognizance) bond to, we give a summons so as to avoid more people going through the facility.”
At Thursday’s felony arraignment hearings, which on a typical day see multiple PR bonds handed out, all but one of the cases received a cash-only bond, Rubinstein said.
In response to the current health crisis, the district attorney’s office has also de-prioritized the risk of somebody not showing up to court as a reason to keep them in the jail.
“What I’ve instructed my people is to not focus bond argument on risk of appearing in court, focus on public safety right now,” he said, adding that he won’t push for the release of anybody where there is a serious public safety risk.
Rubinstein said he also worked with the jail and pulled a list of those people most vulnerable in the event of an outbreak and identified a small number of inmates serving time for misdemeanor sentences.
He said those few cases have been converted so that the sentence will be served after the pandemic. He said a few cases have been converted to home detention sentences.
“It’s a small number of cases that the current public health outweighed public safety concerns,” he said.
Rubinstein is hardly the only district attorney in the state or country dealing with these problems. According to the Colorado Sun, several jails have seen similar trends over the past month as more than 100 individuals in Boulder County jail have been released who weren’t an immediate risk to community safety.
Last month, Mesa County Chief Judge Brian Flynn announced the courts and probation department of the 21st Judicial would be operating with reduced staff and would focus on matters of immediate public concern.
PRETRIAL DIVERSION PROGRAM
The 21st Judicial District launched its pre-filing adult diversion program early to further help limit the number of people in the jail.
For a limited list of misdemeanor, petty offense and traffic cases, officers on the street can now turn in a copy of the ticket to the justice services department instead of the courts. Defendants can then choose to sign up for the diversion program instead of going through the court process. If they complete the diversion program, the ticket is never forwarded to the court. When signing up for the diversion program, they are given conditions such as public service, restitution, donations and, depending on their risk assessment, participation in classes as a condition of the diversion contract.
“This new diversion program should help avoid unnecessary cases from going through court at a time where we are closely monitoring that,” Rubinstein said.
The program is live for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and will begin for the Grand Junction Police Department by May 1.
Based on the 21st Judicial District data from 2017, 2018, 2019, over 80% of the defendants in criminal cases are issued a summons or released from custody at their first appearance for non-monetary bonds. In 2019, 87.2% of defendants in 9,553 cases were issued a summons or released on a PR bond instead of being incarcerated.