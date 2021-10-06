The proposed $237.9 million 2022 total budget for the city of Grand Junction would feature 54 new positions and average wage increases for employees of 5.6%.
The budget would represent an 11.7% increase over the previous one and of those new positions half are in public safety and most are in the Fire Department. City Manager Greg Caton said this is directly related to the voter approved first responder tax.
“A significant number of our new positions are first responder positions.” Caton said. “The voters in 2019 in the spring said add stations, for example, add firefighters and police officers. So, it’s really driven by that.”
Fire Chief Ken Watkins was one of six department heads to present to the City Council at its budget work session Monday evening. He said next year the department will grow by 21 positions and expand to seven fire stations. The department’s operating budget is proposed at $28.2 million compared to the 2021 budget of $22.1 million.
“With this growth, it’s not necessarily tied to the growth of the department,” Watkins said. “I think it’s important to recognize we’re seeing a significant increase in growth of our call load also.”
Total labor cost for the city is proposed to increase by more than $10 million to $80.9 million. Caton explained that the city was proposing to change its wage scale system to be more competitive.
The city judges its pay scale against 15 similar communities and in the past had a 40% pay scale, meaning the range was from 20% below average up to 20% above average. Caton said the city was proposing a narrower 30% pay scale.
“What we have found is that those pay ranges were a little wide,” Caton said. “Each step was 2.5% apart for a total of 14 steps. Through some work over the last year and a half we identified that narrowing that 40% pay range to a 30% pay range will make us more competitive in the market.”
To adjust current employees to that, the city would need to bring some workers who fall outside that pay range on the low end up to the new pay range. This resulted in most employees receiving a raise of between 3% and 6%.
“We slot them to the nearest step without going backwards and then we advance them an additional step,” Caton said. “So the first move is between 0% and 3% and then the step increase moves them 3%.”
POLICE FUNDING
Police Chief Doug Shoemaker also presented his department’s $31.5 million proposed budget and the $7.3 million operating budget for the communication center to the City Council. He said they’re planning to focus on recruitment and retention of employees, training and enhanced victim services, among a variety of other priorities. Responding to a question from Council Member Abe Herman, Shoemaker said the Department would be conducting more traffic enforcement as it hires more staff in that area.
“As we staff that out, that will allow us to do some of that proactive enforcement to lower the crash (rate), which is the goal to better educate people to lower the number of crashes,” Shoemaker said. “In the interim however, we’re going to start standing up some special projects.”
OTHER FEES
In addition to the public safety presentations department, heads from Utilities, Visit Grand Junction, General Services and Parks and Recreation also presented to the City Council.
The Utilities department is proposing a 2% rate increase for the lowest volume water users. Utilities Director Randi Kim said that would still keep the city’s monthly water rates at the low end of the spectrum compared to other providers in the valley.
Likewise General Services Director Jay Valentine said the city is proposing a $0.50 rate increase for a 96 gallon garbage container, which would also keep the city’s rates on the low end. Herman and Council Member Rick Taggart expressed an interest in seeing a composting program developed to divert trash from the landfill.
General Services also manages the city’s golf courses. Valentine reported the Lincoln Park course has seen a 75% increase in rounds since 2018 and Tiara Rado increased 18%. A $2 rate increase is proposed for both courses.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said city parks programs have seen a major increase in participation as well with a 93% increase over the past two years. Programs include adult softball, swim lessons and summer camps. He also reported on a new effort to treat and protect the city’s tree canopy from drought and insect damage.
Visit Grand Junction Director Elizabeth Fogerty presented her $4.9 million operating budget and discussed the rebound of lodging tax in the community, which has fully recovered.
The presentations cover around 80% of the city’s $101.5 million general fund and first responder budget. The council will hear presentations on other budget components at its Oct. 18 work session, including the capital budget.