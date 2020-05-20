Memorial Day weekend has long been associated with a cool splash in the Lincoln Park Moyer Swimming Pool.
This year, however, that won’t happen. Neither will there be any swimming in the Palisade Pool nor the pools at the Fruita Community Center.
“This year, given the health crisis and the current Safer at Home order in Mesa County, the pool will not open during the holiday weekend,” said a news release Tuesday from the city of Grand Junction. “The City is working closely with the Mesa County Public Health (Department) to evaluate our ability to open the Lincoln Park pool this summer given concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Orchard Mesa Swimming Pool closed March 14.
Palisade contracts with Grand Junction for lifeguard services and swimming lessons so the Palisade Pool will open only when Grand Junction’s pools do, said Troy Ward, the parks, recreation and events director for the town of Palisade.
“We would love to open this weekend just to give kids the opportunity to go do something,” Ward said. “We’ve seen a lot of additional use of the river. Lots of tubers, stand-up paddle boards and rafters.
“People really need to respect the water,” he said noting the importance of wearing a personal flotation device or life jacket.
Ture Nycum, parks and recreation director in Fruita, echoed Ward’s concerns. “One thing I’m concerned about with the lack of swimming pools is that people are going to open water,” he said.
“I would love to see swimming pools open because it’s a safer environment,” Nycum said.
The Fruita Community Center reopened May 11 in a limited capacity, however that reopening did not include its indoor and outdoor swimming pools.
Fruita, like Grand Junction and Palisade, is looking to the health department for direction and guidelines.
“We respect what Mesa County Health is doing and that they are protecting our county,” Nycum said.