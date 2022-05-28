With red, white and blue, wreaths and words, Memorial Day will be observed in the Grand Valley with several public ceremonies.
They will begin with a Retreat Ceremony at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway.
At that time the Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard will lower and retire the American flag for the evening.
It will be followed by a Flag Retirement and Burning Ceremony at 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the cemetery. This ceremony conducted by the Honor Guard will properly and honorably dispose of unserviceable American flags, according to a news release from the cemetery.
On Memorial Day Monday, two ceremonies will honor veterans and feature special speakers.
The Colorado West Branch of the Fleet Reserve Association will have a wreath laying ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday along the Colorado River at the Blue Heron Boat Ramp just off Redlands Parkway.
All those wanting to honor a veteran can bring a wreath to place in the river as part of the ceremony.
Speakers will include the branch president, a chaplain and Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell. The national anthem will be sung and there will be a gun salute.
The ceremony is expected be about 30 minutes in length.
Formal Memorial Day observances will then return to the Veterans Memorial Cemetery for a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday.
It will include bagpipes played by the Rocky Mountain Scots, the placing of wreaths, the unveiling of a new sculpture by local artist Scott Shaffer and a fighter jet flyover at 10:50 a.m.
Among the speakers for the ceremony are Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, adjutant general of Colorado; David Callahan, Division of Veteran Affairs director; and State Rep. Janice Rich.
The Honor Guard will conduct a memorial service for U.S. veterans who have died.
The ceremony is expected to last an hour and those who attend are encouraged to bring their own seating, the news release said.