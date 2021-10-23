A U.S. District Court judge based in Grand Junction has found David Lesh guilty on two petty offense charges.
Lesh, who has long sought out publicity for stunts and photo opportunities in the outdoors, had a trial in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher on Aug. 5.
Lesh was charged with abuse of rules in the White River National Forest.
Gallagher, at that time, denied a request by Lesh’s attorney to dismiss the charges after the prosecution presented its case. Lesh's attorney argued, in part, that the federal government's case was driven by a dislike of Lesh for his antics and that prosecuting him for social media posts — two of which the government did not dispute were likely fake — amounted to infringing on Lesh's freedom of speech.
The ruling that came down late this week stemmed from charges of suspicion of illegal use of a snowmobile at a terrain park at Keystone ski area in April 2020 and using the national forest to sell merchandise without a proper permit.
Lesh has been making headlines for several years over his desire for publicity. While in the Aspen area in July 2019, he was spotted riding his snowmobile in an off-limits area near the Upper Lost Man trail on Independence Pass.
Lesh reached the federal court equivalent of a deferred judgment in that case. He didn’t admit guilt but paid a $500 fine and served 50 hours of community service, as was reported in an earlier Daily Sentinel story.
Forest Service investigators eventually tracked him down after photos were posted on social media of himself riding his sled and identifying the area as Independence Pass.
Shortly after the Keystone area incident in Summit County, Lesh again posted photos on social media, this time of himself allegedly defecating in Maroon Lake outside of Aspen. And another post of him on a log in Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon.
Forest Service investigators later determined the Maroon Lake photo was likely fake and the Hanging Lake was questionable. Charges weren’t pursued in the Maroon Lake case and were withdrawn in the Hanging Lake incident.
The case that he was found guilty came from social media photos of a snowmobiler jumping off a snow pile in the Keystone terrain park. Lesh’s post said, “Solid park sesh. No lift ticket needed.” In this case, Gallagher determined the photos were authentic.
The entire Keystone ski area was closed at the time by order of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the terrain park isn’t a designated route for snowmobiles.
In Gallagher's ruling on the case, the judge cites media opportunities that Lesh did, including a profile feature in The New Yorker magazine and a podcast where he discussed the incidents he was being charged for as well as his efforts to boost the profile of his clothing company.
"With the combination of circumstantial evidence plus Defendant’s adoption or belief in the truth of the article’s statements, this Court finds beyond a reasonable doubt that Defendant possessed or operated an over-snow vehicle on (National Forest Service) lands on or about April 24, 2020," Gallagher wrote.
Gallagher also noted that Lesh's comments in The New Yorker article that suggested an increase in sales for his company following the social media campaign aided in proving the government's case that Lesh was profiting off of forest service lands.
"The advertisement and marketing campaign with which the Defendant embarked, beginning with the Keystone Resort photographs, was one that relied upon social media trolling as a way to stir up controversy and free press while using NFS lands as the location or backdrop because as a small business, he was 'not getting noticed being super ‘eco this’ and ‘eco that,'" Gallagher wrote. "In the ever-growing lexicon of internet lingo, a troll is defined as 'an online user who purposefully posts provocative, offensive, or insulting speech in order to draw a reaction from others.'"
A sentencing date has not yet been set in the case though the government has until Nov. 15 to file any request for restitution.
Lesh has been quiet on his personal social media Instagram page for several days and as of Saturday had not posted regarding the judge's ruling. He did again wade into the Hanging Lake discussion with a post in August in which he shared news coverage of the mudslides near Hanging Lake, commenting that it "really puts into perspective the insignificance of a few photoshopped toes on a log."
"The Karens of Colorado should demand 5 federal charges be brought against the Forest Service for failing to protect this 'fragile ecosystem,'" Lesh commented on the post, punctuating the remark with a crying-laughing emoji.