Many people point to the Pullman Palace Car Co. strike in Chicago as a pivotal point in America's labor history and the creation of Labor Day as a federal holiday.In 1893, during a nationwide economic recession, George Pullman laid off hundreds of employees and cut wages for many of the remaining workers by some 30%.He also refused to lower rents or store prices in Pullman, Illinois, the company town south of Chicago where many of his employees lived.Angry Pullman workers walked out in May 1894, and the following month, the American Railway Union declared a sympathy boycott of all trains using Pullman cars.The Pullman strike effectively halted rail traffic and commerce in 27 states stretching from Chicago to the West Coast.On June 29, fires were set to nearby buildings and a locomotive attached to a U.S. mail train was derailed. A federal injunction against the strike was given on July 2.With the arrival of federal troops, the Pullman strike turned bloody, with some rioters destroying hundreds of railroad cars in South Chicago.National Guardsmen firing into a mob on July 7 killed as many as 30 workers and wounding many others.Even as Pullman Co. and railroad workers were striking, Congress passed legislation in June 1894, making the first Monday in September a federal legal holiday to recognize and celebrate labor.The Pullman strike was declared over in early August.