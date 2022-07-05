New Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill sat down with The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal for to discuss stepping into the role after spending the past few years as the district’s assistant superintendent.
Deal: What are some of the biggest challenges as you step into the role of superintendent?
Hill: It’s exciting that we’re moving into a year where, while COVID hasn’t gone away, the planning we’re doing for next year doesn’t necessarily have that as the central focus like it has been over the last couple of years.
I’m just excited for the work that we’re going to be able to do over the next few years.
Our team is really focused on the main thing in school districts, which is making sure all of our students are successful and making sure we support our staff. It’s an exciting time in the school district, I think, with the work that’s coming.
Deal: Where does the district’s budget stand as you step into this new position?
Hill: Budget-wise, we’re in a really good place right now. Our finance department is an award-winning finance department every year. We’ve been able to do a lot of work over the last few years to not only build up our reserves, which is important, but also being smart with our dollars to be able to put that back into our staff. We’re increasing the salaries for our teachers and staff across the board, so financially, we’re in a really good place.
Deal: Factors such as an increase in homeschooling have led to a decline in enrollment. Do you think this trend in attendance will continue?
Hill: We’re projected to continue to lose enrollment over the next few years. That’s mainly due to low birth rates and folks that are moving into the area who don’t necessarily have kids, as well.
We’ll be doing some work around that. Our hope is to bring back the Long Range Facility Planning group that we had and start to do some of that work around, ‘What do we need to do with facilities? What do we need to do with boundaries?’ Things of that nature.
We want to be good stewards of the dollars we have, so we may have to make some decisions around that, but financially, we’re in a good place.
Deal: How valuable is it to have worked with this Board of Education since they entered office, including basically serving as the superintendent at meetings in which your predecessor, Diana Sirko, wasn’t present?
Hill: I’m finishing my third year here, so I think that’s a benefit. I’ve been in a leadership role for three years, so hopefully, that will make the transition smoother than somebody coming in from the outside. I think that’s a plus.
I already know the folks within the system. I know the community pretty well, obviously. I’m not naive to the fact that this is a different role, though, so I think any time you step into a new role, you need to take some time to look, learn and listen for a little bit, but I think I have an advantage having been here for three years.
I also have the advantage of the fact that I have been able to work with the new members of this board since they came on in November, and getting to work with former members, as well.
I really see us as a team of six. We’re a team that needs to work together to continue to make sure that we’re focused on the Strategic Plan that was adopted by the board and make sure that we’re focused on our goals and the things we want to work toward in that Strategic Plan.
By doing that, it keeps us focused on the main thing and we won’t get distracted by other things. I’m excited to continue to work with this board. We’ve got a lot of work to do, so it’s an exciting time for the district.
Deal: How much does it help to have the Strategic Plan in place as a framework for the district as you start your tenure?
Hill: I think it’s huge. With a system this size, you need to have some strategic direction or else you can get pulled in a million different ways.
We haven’t had a plan for five years. The last plan ran out in 2017. I think it’s beneficial.
I sense excitement from staff as we’ve been kind of digging into it. Now that it’s adopted and we’ve been digging into it and saying, ‘How do we actually operationalize the plan,’ I sense an excitement within our staff to be able to say that we have direction, our 40-plus schools can all be focused on the same things and the same areas and the same targets. It’s huge. If we didn’t have it, I think it would be hard to make progress toward things that we need to make progress on.
It’s great to have that focus. I use this quote way too much, but, ‘Our organization is perfectly designed to get the results we currently have.’
If we’re not happy with some of our results, we need to make some changes, and this plan gives us a framework and a place to focus as a system.
Deal: Have you heard any concerns or questions from staff or parents surrounding extracurricular activities such as sports?
Hill: You’re always going to have things that you have to focus on in school districts, especially with a district our size. We’re one of the largest in the state. You’re always going to have needs and things to focus on. I think it’s important that, whatever decisions we make or areas that we focus on, it somehow ties back to that Strategic Plan. The Strategic Plan was a community-driven process, so that plan and the outcomes from it are things that our community, our teachers, our students are looking for.
Deal: Construction of the new Grand Junction High School is underway. Is there another big project the district has identified as the next investment in improvement?
Hill: We’re excited that the bond passed in 2021, but that’s just a piece of the capital needs that we have in the district. I think, a couple of years ago, when our staff went back and analyzed capital needs across the district, they identified around $500 million or $600 million worth of needs.
Grand Junction, we’re super-excited about having that new school, but we have other facilities that have deficiencies, as well, so that’s something that we’re going to have to focus on. I think that ties back to the Long Range Facility Planning that we need to do to take a look at all our schools and central office buildings and figure out where there’s a need.
We also have the 2017 mill that has a lot of things in it that will sunset in 2027, so we’re going to have to come back to the drawing board and say, ‘Are these things we need to go back to the voters with and ask for them to build support moving forward?’
One of those things, I believe, was five additional school days. Those will be things we need to focus on, as well. Within the Strategic Plan, we have one, two and three-year goals set up in there. Those will be the things that we make sure we stay focused on so that we’re supporting our students and staff and engaging our community more.
When I got here three years ago, and I went and did a little bit of a listening tour at that time, one of the biggest things I heard from folks in the community was that the district’s over here, the community’s over here and there’s not a bridge. That’s been a focus of ours over the last three years, and it will continue to be a larger focus moving forward: how do we make sure that we involve the community, keep the community abreast of what’s going on and keep ourselves accountable to the community, as well, and build back that trust?
That’s going to be a huge focus of mine moving into this next role: building trust back with the community, with our families, and with our staff and students.
This interview was conducted, condensed and edited by Nathan Deal.