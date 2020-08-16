As Superintendent of Mesa Valley School District 51, Diana Sirko has been the face of the effort to reopen public schools in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She’s been in education for 46 years and will be the first to tell you that this is unlike anything she has ever dealt with before.
Students return to school Monday, and she sat down with The Daily Sentinel to answer questions about the plan to operate the school year as well as possible. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
IS THERE A TESTING THRESHOLD THAT WOULD FORCE THE DISTRICT TO GO ONLINE ONLY?
Right now, we’re watching that two-week percentage with the health department, that 1.8%. So, there’ll actually be a couple of different things that could trigger us to close schools and go remote.
One would be a strong outbreak in a specific school, that particular school may be out. It’s kind of like last year with the norovirus. We reached a point where we had multiple schools that needed to close down. We had Thanksgiving break coming up, so we thought, OK, we’re just going to shut ’er down and let everybody get well. So I think it’s really multiple triggers. It’s really not going to be one factor unless that factor was double digits of above 20% in a two-week rate, something like that for the community.
In other words, we’ll take our cue from Mesa County.
WOULD A SHORTAGE OF CLEANING SUPPLIES AT A SCHOOL PROMPT A DELAY TO OPENING THAT SCHOOL?
Our reaction is two-fold. A) OK, what’s our plan B to get those? or B) What’s our probability of being able to do the same thing with a different product?
There’s the spray disinfectant and there’s the wipes. You can have one or the other and still be able to disinfect a surface.
Some of those have a two-minute kill time in terms of the virus. So, spraying it on there is easy between classes.
If we lost our ability to do that, because we could not get the supplies and couldn’t find anything to replace it, then that school might have to be closed.
And if it were multiple schools involved, we’d have to just pause until we could solve the problem.
We will not take chances with kids and we will not take chances with staff.
WHAT ABOUT THE PLAN GIVES YOU CONFIDENCE THIS WILL WORK OUT?
What makes me confident is that we’ve controlled all the factors that we have control over. It’s really the full court press of it. It’s the comprehensive nature of the plan.
If you look at each building’s plan, they have the cleaning part, they have the staff part, they have how they are organizing students in terms of staggering passing times.
So, it’s the totality of the plan that I think gives us confidence that this is a reasonable decision to start.
If that plan begins to falter, then that would cause us to say, “Wait a minute, maybe we need to take a step back and fix this one part before we have kids back in school.” And so it really isn’t about any one piece, it’s about the collective component of all those pieces and how they’re covering all the different bases that need to be covered.
HOW DO YOU ENSURE PARENTS AND STUDENTS ARE FORTHCOMING ABOUT SYMPTOMS?
For instance, as a teacher, if I have a student in my classroom who’s sneezing a lot or who’s coughing a lot, or just has that look in their eye, I can send them straight to the nurse’s office.
So, teachers have been told that if at any time the student appears ill to you or you have any questions about it, send them down to the nurse’s office.
They can take their temperature, they can look for those symptoms, et cetera, and call the parent.
IF A STUDENT IS SNEEZING OR COUGHING IN A CLASSROOM, ISN’T IT ALREADY TOO LATE TO PREVENT SPREAD?
We cannot control everything that happens to us. When a student comes in, if they come in sick, we don’t have control over that.
But as soon as we identify it, we can send them home. We just have to count on our community to be good partners.