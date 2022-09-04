It cost taxpayers about $1.3 million to fix fallen and weakened rocks and install fencing along a stretch of De Beque Canyon south of Interstate 70, after irrigation water from Western Slope Flagstone Quarry damaged the canyon walls and the roadway in early July 2019.
The owner of a Mesa County rock quarry has had his permit to operate reinstated, and a fine assessed on him negated, under a settlement agreement between him and the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board.
The owner, Rudolph Fontanari, had been fined and had his permit to operate revoked in 2019 after inspectors with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety and crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation discovered he was running water through the mine that was running down the cliffs of De Beque Canyon, causing rockslides and endangering motorists on Interstate 70.
Mitigation of that runoff cost the state about $1.3 million, including repairs to the highway and erecting a fence along the hillside, which is located near the Cameo exit on I-70 at the west end of the canyon.
In the settlement agreement, which the board approved as part of its consent agenda at its August meeting, Fontanari is required to ensure that water doesn’t flow down the canyon walls, remove all irrigation pipes and seed pipeline ditches and irrigation furrows.
In exchange, his license to operate his Western Slope Flagstone Quarry is reinstated, and the settlement sets aside $69,000 in civil penalties that the board had imposed. Fontanari also was required to increase his surety bond by $75,000.
The settlement called for both parties to dismiss cases filed by Fontanari in Denver District Court and an appeal filed by the board to the Colorado Court of Appeals.
“Within 90 days of the date of this signed agreement, Mr. Fontanari shall (a) complete reclamation of all high walls located in the northern mining area ... (b) remove all irrigation pipeline and equipment from the permit area ... and (c) regrade and reseed the pipeline ditch and irrigation furrows within the permit area,” the settlement reads.
“Within 7 days of Fontanari’s posting of the $75,000 bond, the parties agree to allow the operator — Mr. Fontanari — to sell currently stockpiled materials from the site under a modified cease-and-desist order,” it adds.
The Denver court ruled in February that the board had failed to identify specific permit provisions that Fontanari allegedly violated, saying it “erred in finding permit violations where none existed.”
At the time, the board said he was fined because water is not supposed to be used as part of his quarry.
All of this stems from the summer of 2019, when Fontanari allowed “hundreds of thousands of gallons of water” to flow across his land, cascading into the canyon and endangering people and motorists below, according to state documents and court records.
CDOT crews spent weeks mitigating the damage, including erecting a large metal fence with netting to capture any falling rocks. CDOT at the time said the work cost about $1.3 million. At the time, CDOT declined to seek restitution of repair costs and the fence, saying “the enforcement action of the division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety is far more direct in achieving the state’s interests,” CDOT spokeswoman Elsie Thatcher said in October 2021.
Her boss, CDOT Communications Manager Matthew Inzeo said last week that the department had nothing to do with the settlement agreement, and had no other comment.