State penalizes quarry owner in De Beque
Buy Now

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

It cost taxpayers about $1.3 million to fix fallen and weakened rocks and install fencing along a stretch of De Beque Canyon south of Interstate 70, after irrigation water from Western Slope Flagstone Quarry damaged the canyon walls and the roadway in early July 2019.

 Christopher Tomlinson

The owner of a Mesa County rock quarry has had his permit to operate reinstated, and a fine assessed on him negated, under a settlement agreement between him and the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board.

The owner, Rudolph Fontanari, had been fined and had his permit to operate revoked in 2019 after inspectors with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety and crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation discovered he was running water through the mine that was running down the cliffs of De Beque Canyon, causing rockslides and endangering motorists on Interstate 70.