Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker was named incident commander for the city for the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
The Daily Sentinel asked Shoemaker what the week has been like for him and how he’s adjusted to the new role.
Q: What has been the most challenging part for you in this dual role and splitting time as incident commander and Grand Junction police chief?
A: I don’t know that I would say that this has been any more complex or challenging than it has been for any of our city employees. We’re all working together to find solutions, plan for the future, and support our staff and our community. Certainly, an event of this scale requires me to put some things on the back burner and prioritize and triage different issues, whether its related to Incident Command for the City or separate police business. There is a such a solid team in place that we’re all picking up the slack wherever we need to. I actually feel quite lucky. For us, this type of incident highlights the strength of our collective team.
Q: How has your law enforcement background prepared you to be an incident commander for this crisis?
A: While I wouldn’t say that I have prior experience dealing with a health crisis of this scale, I’m certainly no stranger to the incident command system. Being in law enforcement for nearly 30 years has provided opportunities to work in this structure for a variety of critical and large scale incidents, from a mass shooting event that occurred in my previous jurisdiction, to the NAACP’s Journey For Justice, a march from Ferguson, Missouri to Jefferson City to address the Michael Brown shooting that occurred in 2014. The beauty of this structure is that it’s consistent and scalable to the incident, and it’s a structure I feel comfortable with.
Q: Even with your experience, was there anything you immediately researched or asked another agencies’ experts about?
A: I am very fortunate to have a large network of friends and colleagues in law enforcement, and I do not hesitate to draw on their knowledge and experience. This situation has been no different.
I’m in daily communication with folks across the country who are dealing with the same issues. I’m constantly learning new things. Only a fool would say they know everything they need to know.
My biggest takeaway from this incident thus far is a positive one; we have a lot of really smart people who work for the city of Grand Junction, as well as partner agencies and organizations in this valley. I don’t have to know all the answers, because we have a collective team with a lot of knowledge. At its core, that’s the purpose of the Incident Command System.
Q: What has been the most difficult adjustment for you over the past few weeks?
A: There are not enough hours in the day. As Incident Commander, you need to stay up to date on the actions and activities of the various sections in the system, from logistics to communications. That requires consistent contact, whether via meetings or emails or phone calls. It’s a lot to keep up with.
Not to mention that the Grand Junction Police Department continues to serve and respond to calls for service. That has remained among my top priorities, as well, not only for the safety of our community, but because I care about the well-being of my staff. They are working so hard and adapting so well, I’m constantly amazed by their capabilities. I truly work with some incredible professionals.
Q: What are some positive things you’ve seen from the community during this crisis?
A: This community is incredible. There is example after example of people showing up for one another during this surreal time. If I were to put it in one word, it would be selflessness.
In a time of uncertainty for so many, we continue to see people put others before themselves; from investing in local businesses by continuing to grab coffee downtown in the morning, to ensuring neighbors have the supplies they need, to the kind notes of encouragement that have been left on my own desk. I know it’s a cliche, but it really is those things that make it feel like we are all in this together.
Q: What are you doing to stay active and productive during this time?
A: I look forward to some form of daily exercise. We’re fortunate to have a great workout facility in our building (with social distancing and cleaning protocols in place). My wife and I take walks each evening and hike as much as possible. Staying connected to my own health and my loved ones; that’s what makes me feel productive and grateful.